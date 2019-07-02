Leyland Girl Guides' pavement messages supporting good mental health are washed away by council

The council has come under fire for washing away ‘inspirational’ messages chalked on the ground by Girl Guides in Leyland town centre.

Another message

Members of the 7th Leyland URC Rainbows, Brownies and Guides guides took to the street to create them.

Their words - written on Hough Lane - included:

l “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow”.

l “You’re beautiful just as you are”.

l “Only one person can change your life you”!

Guides leader Nadine Sumner said the girls were aiming to show their support for good mental health and wellbeing.

“It was to promote good mental health,” she said. “We thought we would support something positive and spread the message on the street.”

She said the project was made public through social media and received some very positive support and feedback. “So people appreciated it,” said Nadine.

“One lady driving past wound her window down and thanked them and really appreciated what they’d done.”

She added that the guides checked that their chalked messages would not have any environmental impact or cause any offence.

“It was done to improve on a temporary measure the lives of the people of Leyland - not in a malicious way at all,” she explained. “I feel very sad that something done in a very positive light could be taken so negatively.

“We don’t wish to offend anybody. It was done on Hough Lane along the pavement. They were given clear instructions they wouldn’t write on anyone’s property.

It’s very difficult to see where the boundaries are.

“We were trying to do something nice for the community.