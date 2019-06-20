Leyland puppy called Chewie is a canine star after winning housebuilder's advertising competition

A Leyland dog has been crowned the winner of a competition to appear in a new marketing campaign.

Two-year-old Yorkie cross Chewie, owned by Loretta and Ray Whiteley, beat more than 90 entries to feature on Lovell Homes’ hoardings, adverts, website and social media platforms.

Chewie in Worden Park

Chewie was taken to Worden Park for a recent photo shoot in the sunshine for the campaign

Loretta said: “Chewie is so special and we’re so proud of how far he has come over the last two years.”

The promo material will advertise the company's Shawbrook Manor development.

Chewie, named after the iconic Star Wars character, was given a second chance at life after being found abandoned in a garden in Surrey as a young puppy.

Chewie in Worden Park (Emma Billsborough)

The puppy was found in a plastic bag along with his siblings and was taken immediately to animal emergency services.

Loretta saw a photo of the pup on the Veterinary Assist Group Facebook page, fell in love with him and brought him up north to start a new life in Leyland.

Following two years in his new home with Loretta and her husband, Chewie has thrived – he has fund-raised for local charities and even achieved second place in the Best Rescue category at last year’s Scruffts heats.