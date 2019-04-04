Leyland's freestyle footballer Liv Cooke 'honoured' to be finalist in the 2019 Football Blogging Awards

A leading Lancashire freestyle footballer has been named as a finalist in the annual Football Blogging Awards (FBAs).

Liv Cooke, from Leyland, has been short-listed in the 2019 FBAs in the Best Freestyler category.

The FBAs nominations stage saw more than 144,000 nominations with over 2,000 different blogs, podcasts, YouTubers, influencers and vloggers nominated.

The finalists were chosen using the nominations of football fans around the world and the decision of the event judges and organisers.

Taking to social media, she said: "Honoured to be a finalist in The Football Blogging Awards! Thank you to the FBAs and everyone that has voted for me so far."

The FBAs were created to recognise and award the best football bloggers, vloggers, and influencers around the world.

Dubbed ‘The Oscars of the Football Content Creators Industry’ the FBAs is now in its eighth year.

It comes after the 19-year-old was recently unveiled as an ambassador for Euro 2020 in front of 55,000 football fans at the European Qualifier between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam.

She said: “Whether it’s playing in the park or on the world stage, whether it’s football or freestyling, it’s about expressing yourself with the ball at your feet.

“I knew this wasn’t just a huge step for me but a huge step for women, with a woman being at the front of the Euro’s campaigning.”