Lostock Hall pupil with ADHD and ODD pushes struggles aside to help Preston's homeless

A Lostock Hall pupil with ADHD and ODD made his community proud by spending his entire summer holidays collecting essential daily items for the homeless.

Joshua Blackwell (8), who attends Farington Moss St Paul's CE Primary School, filled seven full crates with hygiene products, non-perishable food and warm clothing.

The determined pupil, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), spent nearly every day for six weeks collecting the items, which were donated to the Salvation Army in Preston.

ODD is a childhood illness defined by a pattern of hostile, disobedient, and defiant behaviours directed at adults or other authority figures. Joshua's mum, Nicola Blackwell, said she is proud of him for pushing his own struggles aside to help numerous families Preston.

The mum-of-four (29) added: "Joshua is a fun, loving little boy but life is not without its difficulties for him due to his additional needs. He has overcome some of his fears and anxiety surrounding social situations to enable him to go to others' houses and collect items. He also has had to learn to wait for things which he finds very hard to do.

"I think it's been a lovely thing for him to want to do at such a young age and without prompting. Joshua has a massive sense of pride about what he has done and is already on with his next project: he is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and sleeping bags or blankets for when the weather changes."

Joshua began his charitable mission after seeing a police Facebook appeal and began raiding him mum's kitchen cupboards for tins of food as well as collecting items from family, friends and people living in Leyland, Lostock Hall and Chorley. He also put out appeals on social media.

On their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army's Preston branch said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to eight-year-old Joshua who has brought in some food and toiletries, which he has been collecting. He managed to fill seven trays. Well done Joshua. Massively appreciated."