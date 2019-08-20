Lostock Hall pupil with ADHD on a mission to help the homeless

A Lostock Hall pupil with ADHD and ODD is on a mission to help the homeless.

Joshua Blackwell (8), who attends Farington Moss St Paul's CE Primary School, has spent nearly every day of his summer holidays collecting hygiene products, non-perishable food and warm clothing.

Joshua, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), is collecting the items until Monday, September 2nd. He then plans to donate them to the Salvation Army in Preston to go to people living on the streets.

ODD is a childhood disorder that is defined by a pattern of hostile, disobedient, and defiant behaviours directed at adults or other authority figures. But thanks to his charitable efforts, Josh has pushed aside his struggles this summer to make his mum, Nicola Blackwell, proud of him.

The mum-of-four (29) said: "It just shows that people really misunderstand children with conditions like Josh's. He's a lovely little boy with a heart of gold but he doesn't always show it the same way everyone else does. It's a brilliant way of showing that he's not just naughty."

The kind-hearted pupil was determined to help the homeless after seeing a police Facebook appeal and began raiding him mum's kitchen cupboards for tins of food as well as collecting items from family, friends and people living in Leyland, Lostock Hall and Chorley. He also put out appeals on social media.

Nicola added: "He's so pleased with himself and he's been out nearly every day for the last four weeks doing it. I think he's really proud of himself and he's not doing it for recognition but because it makes him feel good."

Donations can be made by contacting Nicola on Facebook or dropping items off at the Salvation Army, Harrington Street, Preston, PR1 7BN. Alternatively leave a comment for Nicola at the end of this article.