Loved ones remembered at St Catherine's Hospice's annual Light Up A Life dedication evening
St Catherine’s welcomed members of the community into the hospice grounds for the charity’s poignant Light Up A Life dedication evenings.
Families and friends came together to remember their loved ones and support the hospice during the emotional lights switch-on and dedication ceremonies featuring music from Continental Brass and the North West Ambulance Service Choir. The lights will shine brightly in the hospice grounds in Lostock Hall throughout the festive season and into the new year, symbolising the lives of those being remembered.
1. Light up a Life Photo Baubles
Head of administration Kelly Thompson with the Light up A Life photo bauble tree