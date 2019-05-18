Michael carries the UK's Eurovision hopes

Michael Rice will fly the flag for the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest when he takes to the stage for the grand final.

The 21-year-old from Hartlepool, Co Durham, is one of 26 acts vying for the top prize during the climax of the week-long contest in Tel Aviv.

He will perform Bigger Than Us in front of a sea of waving flags and glow sticks at the Expo Tel Aviv in the north of the city.

Rice performed for the expert jury panels on Friday night during a non-televised dress rehearsal of the grand final.

The international panels cast their votes in advance of the televised grand final later on Saturday.

Their results will be revealed along with those of the public vote on the night.

BBC One's coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest's grand final is on Saturday from 8pm and will be led by Graham Norton.

Some 26 acts will perform for the public vote at the Expo Tel Aviv, Israel, hoping to steal the crown and secure their nation the right to host next year's event.

Here we detail the running order of the grand final, which will be broadcast on BBC One between 8pm and 11.40pm (BST) on Saturday.

The running order is decided by the European Broadcasting Union, Eurovision's governing body, and is designed to ensure each act has the opportunity to stand out.

Producers look at the genre and tempo of the song, whether it features props and excessive lighting or pyrotechnics, and the number of backing dancers or vocalists.

Running order

1. Malta - Michela Pace with Chameleon

2. Albania - Jonida Maliqi with Ktheju Tokes

3. Czech Republic - Lake Malawi with Friend Of A Friend

4. Germany - S!sters with Sister

5. Russia - Sergey Lazarev with Scream

6. Denmark - Leonora with Love Is Forever

7. San Marino - Serhat with Say Na Na Na

8. North Macedonia - Tamara Todevska with Proud

9. Sweden - John Lundvik with Too Late For Love

10. Slovenia - Zala Kralj and Gasper Santl with Sebi

11. Cyprus - Tamta with Replay

12. Netherlands - Duncan Laurence with Arcade

13. Greece - Katerine Duska with Better Love

Halfway break

14. Israel - Kobi Marimi with Home

15. Norway - KEiiNO with Spirit In The Sky

16. United Kingdom - Michael Rice with Bigger Than Us

17. Iceland - Hatari - Hatrio Mun Sigra

18. Estonia - Victor Crone with Storm

19. Belarus - Zena with Like It

20. Azerbaijan - Chingiz with Truth

21. France - Bilal Hassani with Roi

22. Italy - Mahmood with Soldi

23. Serbia - Nevena Bozovic with Kruna

24. Switzerland - Luca Hanni with She Got Me

25. Australia - Kate Miller-Heidke with Zero Gravity

26. Spain - Miki with La Venda

Voting opens

Residents in all participating countries can vote. Fans can vote over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app, available on iOS, Android and Windows devices.

As per one of Eurovision's most famous quirks, fans can vote up to 20 times but will be unable to select their own country's entry.

Former entries cover each other's Eurovision songs

Austria's Conchita Wurst, who won in 2014 with Rise Like A Phoenix, will sing Mans Zelmerlow's Heroes, which won the Swede the 2015 event.

Zelmerlow will then perform Fuego, which earned Greece's Eleni Foureira second place behind Netta's Toy in 2018.

After, Foureira will take on Verka Serduchka's Dancing Lasha Tumbai, which won the eccentric Ukrainian character actor the contest in 2007.

Finally, Serduchka will sing Netta's Toy, which won Israel the right to host the event during last year's contest in Lisbon, Portugal.

Gali Atari performs Hallelujah

The Israeli singer takes on the song which won Israel the contest in 1979.

The Idan Raichel Project performs Bo'ee (Come With Me)

The singer-songwriter, also from Israel, is known for his fusion of electronics, lyrics inspired by traditional Hebrew texts and Arab and Ethiopian musical styles.

Netta debuts new single Nana Banana

Madonna performs two songs. The queen of pop will perform her 1989 track Like A Prayer as well as new song Future, a collaboration with Migos rapper Quavo. The Atlanta-based star will join her on stage.

Voting closes

Results revealed and winner announced