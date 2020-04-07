Preston's Big Indoor Easter Egg Roll

Pace yourself...this Easter county residents are being encouraged to take part in a famous local tradition, but with a difference.

As we are all being advised to stay home and stay safe during the current Coronavirus crisis there will be no pace egging, otherwise known as egg rolling, in Preston’s Avenham Park.

Nicola and Helen from Make Do Drink, organisers of The Big Indoor Egg Roll

The annual Easter Monday extravaganza can, in good weather, attract thousands of visitors to the city park.

But this year, thanks to the creativity of local craft pop-up event organisers Helen Brady and Nicola Darwen of Make Do Drink, members of the public, both in Lancashire and further afield, are being encouraged to join the annual egg rolling at a distance.

It has been re-envisioned as The Big Indoor Egg Roll. Helen said: “We are urging as many people as possible to get involved, bringing the Easter festivities into your own home and continuing this amazingly daft tradition!”

She continued: “Anyone wishing to join in the fun can search #BigIndoorEgg Roll on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and a call will go out really soon for your countdowns and egg rolling videos.”

The Big Indoor Egg Roll is inspired by the 150-year-old custom for residents of Preston to gather on Easter Monday in Avenham and Miller parks.

The “pace eggs” were decorated hard boiled eggs, but nowadays have been mostly replaced by chocolate ones. In recent years Preston Council has organised multiple Easter Monday entertainments in the Park ranging from street entertainers to food stalls.

Helen said Make Do Drink is working with Preston Council to help make sure Monday’s indoor event is a success.

Helen, an events manager and Nicola, a graphic designer both live near the park and have joined the egg rolling in the past.

Helen said: “There will be plenty of downloads on the way, including colouring sheets for the family artists and indoor egg hunt clues to help out parents with yet another activity for their little people. Plus, how to set up the perfect indoor roll, even if you don't have stairs!

“The current circumstances we find ourselves in are unprecedented, scary and at times a little overwhelming, so we’re inviting as many people as possible to take some time away from the crisis and join us in just an ounce of silliness.We urge everyone to continue doing everything they can to help protect key workers on the frontline, our NHS teams, shop

keepers, cleaners, teachers and so many more. Stay Home and Stay Safe.’”