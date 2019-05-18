Preston teenager Josh Elder has now been missing for a week - do you know where he is?

A teenage boy has now been missing from his Preston home for a week and concerned police are appealing for help.

Josh Elder, aged 16, has not been seen since last Saturday, May 11, when he was in the Lansdown Hill area of the city.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Josh is a white male, 16 years old, around 6ft tall, slim build, ginger coloured hair, last dressed in a black tracksuit.

"Any information to help us locate him would be greatly appreciated."

If you can help or see Josh, please ring 101 and quote log LC-20190511-1554.