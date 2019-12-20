Pupils at Lever House Primary School in Leyland donate gifts to families in refuges across Lancashire

Youngsters at a Leyland primary school made sure families in domestic violence refuges will have the best start to the year with a handful of gifts.

Youngsters at a Leyland primary school made sure families in domestic violence refuges will have the best start to the year with a handful of gifts.

Staff and pupils at Lever House Primary School collected toys, clothes, toiletries, gift packs and essentials to support a women’s refuge in Lancashire.

Emma Cooper, headteacher at the school, said: “Following a successful appeal last year, the families and friends of Lever House Primary School in Farington, have been collecting donations for the women and children who are currently living in temporary accommodation within local refuges.

“We have received very generous donations of toys, clothes and accessories for both the children and their mothers, which were wrapped and delivered to a number of refuges across Lancashire to be distributed to the families at Christmas.

“We have been overwhelmed by the beautiful gifts that have been donated and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their generosity, enabling children and families to have a brighter Christmas and New Year.”

Refuges in Lancashire include ones run by Progress Housing Group in South Ribble and Safenet, which has sites across the region.

Their locations are kept private for safety reasons.