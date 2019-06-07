Queen's Birthday Honours 2019: Preston police officer who assisted in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack and Chorley water safety champion among those listed

A conductor, water safety ambassador, and police officer who helped in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena terroist attack are among the Lancashire men and women recognised in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Leyland conductor Tim Reynish, 81, has been made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to music.

Beckie Ramsay, from Chorley, has been recognised with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to the prevention of water-related accidents.

Tim started in 1971 as a guest conductor for the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; a position he continued in for 17 years. In more recent years he has been heavily involved in the development of the Royal Marines Band Service.

Beckie Ramsay, from Chorley, has been recognised with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to the prevention of water-related accidents.

In 2011, Beckie’s 13-year-old son Dylan drowned at Hill Top Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods.

Since then Beckie has been campaigning to raise more awareness around the importance of water safety.

Newly retired Moss Side Primary School headteacher of 36 years Janis Burdin has been given an MBE

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “She speaks about the importance of water safety to children and adults, working with the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue on water safety and running seminars to raise awareness to parents with young children about the dangers in and around open water.”

Beckie has also raised funds for rescue equipment with 80 throw lines in South Yorkshire, as well as in Lancashire at the likes of Cuerden Valley Park.

Police Officer Alison Suffield, from New Longton, has also been recognised for her services to policing.

Her wider experience and knowledge in Disaster Victim Identification saw her deployed to the Manchester Arena after the terrorist attack on May 22, 2017.

She worked with the Counter Terrorist network to ensure that information and intelligence was made available at the earliest opportunity.

Businessman Andrew Turner has received an MBE for services to the Chorley community as an employer as chairman of the Chorley Group car dealership and his work with local charities, particularly as the founding chairman of the Inspire Youth Zone.

He said he is “truly humbled to receive this honour”.

Heather Urwin, from Kirkham, has been given a BEM for services to the Preston community. The 80 year old began working for St John’s Ambulance at the age of 13 as a volunteer alongside her mother before spending 20 years in girl guiding in Kirkham, Wesham, Newton and Clifton.

She was also the founding member of the Kirkham Carnival Committee.

Professor Judith Ellis, from Preston, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her services to healthcare as Chair of Trustees for the Tropical Health and Education Trust.

Janis Burdin, former headteacher at Moss Side Primary School in Leyland, has received an MBE for services to Education.

Jacalyn Southcombe, from Preston, has been presented with an MBE for services to taxation, mental health support and charity.