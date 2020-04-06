Rainbow street sign in Chorley lifts residents' spirits during Coronavirus crisis

A publicity shy artist has brought a smile to residents of Chorley with some unexpected street art.

The secret painter created his own sign for the times by repainting a local street sign in rainbow colours.

He explained he was inspired by the rainbow pictures appearing in local windows and even on pavements for people to see on their daily walks and hoped the sign on Lindsay Drive would cheer up children especially.

He said: “It’s just something to try to cheer the street up, brighten it up a bit. I kept walking past the sign and it just looked dilapidated. I took it down, repainted it by hand and relacquered it.”

However the art session was not without its own problems - after lacqeuring the paint surface crinkled and crackled slightly. Undeterred the anonymous artist believes even this setback has a special message for the moment.

Noting the paint work was under pressure, he said: ”It was a bit poignant. But at the same time the rainbow colours say (there’s ) a silver lining .,, just think of the colours of the rainbow.”

