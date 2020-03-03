Rescued hens' journey from battery cage to Samlesbury Hall's stately grounds

They were caged, featherless and destined for the slaughterhouse.



But now this brood of 25 hens have become prolific egg layers after being saved from a battery cage, adopted from a rescue charity and re-homed at the stately Samlesbury Hall, near Preston, in December.

Sharon Jones, Samlesbury Hall director, said: “They were a sad sight when they first arrived. But the flock quickly settled into life here at the hall.

“It’s quite a turnaround for them, going from a caged environment to a free-range lifestyle in the grounds of a stately home.

“Everyone loves having them here, they’re such characters, and they are helping to provide a vital ingredient for our homemade food with zero food miles.

“It’s been an incredible experience to watch them arrive in fairly poor health and to see their transformation into happy, healthy, glossy individuals in a relatively short period of time.”