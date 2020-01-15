The new Canon Theologian has been welcomed at Lancashire’s Anglican Cathedral

The new Canon Theologian has been welcomed into the Lancashire’s Anglican Cathedral following a special service.

Rev Professor Jennifer Strawbridge was installed as a Canon in the Blackburn Cathedral and delivered her inaugural lecture last weekend.

Rev. Professor Jennifer Strawbridge



A Canon Theologian is someone who is a professor and, amongst other activities, assists the Diocesan Bishop and the Cathedral Chapter in their theological reflections, studies and teaching as well as being invited to preach in the Cathedral.



Rt Rev Julian Henderson, Bishop of Blackburn, said: "Jenn delivered three excellent lectures at our Diocesan conference The Mystery of Faith in November 2018, which prompted a number in the Diocese to wonder whether she could be approached to fulfil this role."

Rev Prof Strawbridge said: “I am grateful to the Bishop of Blackburn and delighted by this invitation to a formal association with Blackburn Diocese and Cathedral alongside my role in Oxford.

“It is a great honour to serve as Canon Theologian, especially after the wonderful few days at the vibrant Diocesan Conference in 2018, and I very much look forward to getting to know the Diocese more fully.”

The Dean of Blackburn, The Very Rev Peter Howell-Jones, added: “As chair of the College of Canons I am pleased to welcome Jenn, who is an inspiring lecturer. She brings great gifts to the ongoing life of the College, Cathedral and the wider Diocese.”

She is Associate Professor in New Testament Studies at Oxford University based at Mansfield College and continues in that important role while fulfilling her new responsibilities as Canon Theologian.