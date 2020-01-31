The Queens bowl over judges in The Greatest Dancer

Lancashire-based dancer and choreographer Nicola McDonald and her troupe have bowled over the judges to reach the live finals of hit BBC dance competition The Greatest Dancer .

Jazz septet The Queens were named as one of pop star Cheryl’s three acts and landed themselves a place in the Saturday night live challenge shows.

The Queens, choreographed by Nicola Mac, from Hoghton, near Preston, were chosen by Cheryl as one of her picks for the final 12.

Nicola said: “To be chosen to be in Cheryl’s final three means everything to us.

“It means game on. The overwhelming feeling to have the support, recognition and acceptance by such an icon has given us a further confidence in who we are and what we do.

“We have so much to give through our craft.

“To be given this opportunity to share this experience with the public and show everyone what we are made of, on prime time TV, is priceless to us.”

Nicola added: “We are a group of like-minded women who have been lucky enough to find each other through the uncertainty of our extraordinary industry.

“Together we are the best versions of ourselves and have united as Queens.”

The Queens joy came after they blew away the audience and dance captains with their synchronicity and unique style dancing to ABBA’s Does Your Mother Know in the third audition show of the new series.

Their performance saw them secure the all-important 75 per cent of the audience’s vote and open themirrors to earn themselves a place in the Call Backs.

Cheryl congratulated The Queens on their performance and said they had taken “a really interesting approach to choreography”.

The Greatest Dancer sees dancers of any age and dance style compete to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

The superstar Dance Captains are singer Cheryl, Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison, Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, and choreographer Todrick Hall.

The Queens will now take on the challenge to create a performance to impress viewers at home and keep them in thecompetition when the show returns to our screens this weekend.

*Watch it on BBC 1 on Saturday at 6.30pm.