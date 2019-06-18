This year's Leyland Festival is another big hit - despite the rain

Despite some heavy rain showers, people turned out in their thousands to enjoy all the fun and entertainment of this year’s LeylandFestival.

Thousands of visitors lined the streets of Leyland to see the traditional festival parade spread a carnival atmosphere right through the town.

The festival parade

Floats, bands and walking groups organised by local businesses, charities and community groups were inspired by the festival’s ‘musicals’ theme.

Their bright decorations, costumes and choreography created a rainbow of colour, entertainment and energy that brought smiles to the faces of onlookers.

The vehicle parade was bigger and better this year, with an eclectic mix of old and new.

Spectators were treated to an array of rare, unusual and eye-catching vehicles with everything from a Tuk Tuk to the latest Lamborghini and Ferrari supercars.

The festival parade

Of course, everyone was delighted to see the return of the iconic Popemobile leading the festival parade with the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble on board.

Over on Worden Park visitors were treated to a huge selection of entertainment and activities for all the family. There were hundreds of organisations involved, all providing something different for families to enjoy.

Kevin Simm’s headline performance topped off an amazing line-up of local talent. This year there were three stages – the main stage, acoustic stage and afternoon tea stage. Each had a completely different vibe for people to enjoy.

The ever-popular Paws in the Park dog show was a highlight for many once again, as was the growing festival car show ‘Cars in the Park’. And visitors definitely didn’t go hungry or thirsty with a huge selection of food and drink retailers and producers throughout the park.

The festival parade

Organisers were delighted with the day, “We were thrilled to welcome so many people to this year’s Leyland Festival, especially given the unkind weather. But the rain didn’t dampen the festival spirit one bit!” said Tony Harrison, Leyland Festival Committee Chairman.

He continued: “Everywhere you looked there were smiling faces and laughter, people making memories with their families and friends that they will cherish. All the many hours of planning and preparation are worth it when you see the joy Leyland Festival brings to so many people.

“There are so many people to thank, my fellow committee members, our sponsors, all the businesses, organisations and individuals who take part on the day, South Ribble Borough Council and, of course, our amazing volunteers.

“We are incredibly proud of what we achieve with Leyland Festival. It is a celebration of everything that is good in our local community and an opportunity for us to share that with visitors from near and far. We love how the festival brings the whole community together and captures and amplifies the fabulous community spirit of Leyland. Long may that continue!”

The festival parade