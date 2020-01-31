Tributes paid to Lancashire fireman Alastair Cudworth

Tributes have been paid to a Lancashire fireman who has died aged 48.

Alastair Cudworth died earlier this week.

A charity car wash is to be held in his memory at Penwortham Fire Station tomorrow (Saturday)..

Mark Woodward, watch manager at Penwortham Fire Station, tweeted on Monday: "In the early hours of this morning our Firefighter Alastair Cudworth passed away.

"He fought his illness all the way.

"He was a highly respected & dedicated firefighter who gave over 26 years service.

"Our deepest sympathy to his wife Amanda, family & friends R.I.P Brother."

A charity carwa\sh is being held in his memory tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am - 3pm at Penwortham Fire Station.

Proceeds will go to The Firefighters Charity and a charity chosen by Alastair's wife Amanda.

Tributes have poured in from his colleagues and friends.

Lancashire chief fire officer Justin Johnston tweeted: "All of our thoughts are with Amanda and all of Alistair’s family, friends and colleagues."

Another colleague said: "An immense loss. A huge pleasure working with Cuddy and calling him a friend.

"He's going to be greatly missed."

Mr Cudworth was a keen amateur footballer and manager of Whittle Wanderers FC.

The Lancashire Sunday League is to hold a minute's silence in his memory this weekend.

The league said: "We have learnt of the sudden death of Alastair Cudworth, secretary & manager of Whittle Wanderers FC at the age of 48.

"Arrangement details later.

"We invite all clubs and officials to observe a minute's silence in Alastair's memory this Sunday (February 2)."