Two-year-old Tilly is crowned as Lancashire's cutest kid

Little Tilly Burns has been named as Lancashire Post’s Top Tot.

The two-year-old from Ingol joined her mum Gemma and dad Liam to collect her trophy and gift card after being named cutest in the annual photograph competition.

The free-to-enter contest was run in conjunction with Preston’s St George’s shopping centre and was open to all children aged 0-6 years.

Gemma, 24, a stay-at-home mum, said: “We didn’t really expect to win, it’s been a great surprise, a lovely thing.”

The family were caught up in the Thomas Cook collapse on holiday in Spain when they found out Tilly had won the competition.

Liam, 29, a barber, said: "We found out Tilly had won and ended up flying home in much more comfort on an Airbus 380 without any significant delays, so it all worked out well in the end.

"Our friends and family are delighted she's won, they're very proud of her."

The winning photo of Tilly, voted for by Lancashire Post readers, now takes pride of place in the family's home.