Vice chairman of Home-Start Central Lancashire given Lifetime Achievement Award by UCLan

The vice chairman of Home-Start Central Lancashire was honoured the Lifetime Achievement Award by UCLan.

Jeannie Stirling, who has been involved with Home-Start for the past 26 years, was honoured at the university’s Volunteering and Community Leadership Awards at Venue 53.

The award recognises the outstanding significance of the contributions an individual volunteer or community leader has made and aims to honour their achievements.

Angela Melling, scheme manager at Home-Start, said: “Jeannie initially joined as part of the steering group which established the charity and then as a trustee. She retired from the position of chairman last year and is now vice chairman. Jeannie has worked tirelessly to ensure that Home-Start, within our local community, has been able to continue to support local families who are facing difficulties and challenges. We are very proud of the recognition this award brings to Home-Start.”

Jeannie said: “I was very proud and surprised to have been nominated, let alone win, this award. I have been involved with this superb charity for 26 years from the steering group,

“We have gone from strength to strength. So on behalf of all our volunteers and trustees supporting families. I was delighted to receive this award. It’s not all been hard work I have had some fantastic times and made amazing friends.”