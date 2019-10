A Walton-le-Dale church has launched a new worship group for under fives.

St Leonard’s Church in Church Brow is hosting Tiddlers and Loaves on the last Tuesday of every month from 9-15am to 10am.

The group, which runs during term time only, has been set up to provide an alternative way for busy families to be involved in church life.

For more information contact vision champion Jeanette Calderbank on calderbankjeanette@hotmail.com or 07470 124910.