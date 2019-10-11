Writer behind The Happy Newspaper wins an award at The Henries for her greetings cards

Emily Coxhead, owner of The Happy Newspaper, has won an award for her inspirational greeting cards.

The 26-year-old, from Euxton, was named best licensed card range at The Henries Awards, which took place at Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.

Emily Coxhead

Emily, who works with card publisher Pigment, said: “I am thrilled to win, alongside one of my all-time heroes Quentin Blake and Disney.

"More than 14,000 cards are entered a year, so even being nominated is mad. I wish to thank my publisher Pigment who saw something in my funny little cards and words three years ago.”

The Henries Awards, named after Sir Henry Cole who introduced the first commercially produced Christmas card celebrates the greeting cards industry.