Petition launched over new Lancashire Central plans

A group which campaigned against bringing an IKEA store to a major development in South Ribble has launched a petition opposing a revamped vision for the site.

Plans were unveiled today to change the focus of the Lancashire Central development from retail to logistics and distribution. IKEA had been due to build the flagship shopping attraction on the site - previously known as the Cuerden development - but pulled out of the project last May.

Initially, it had been expected that the Swedish furniture giant would draw other major retailers to the plot, at the junction of the M65 and M6 motorways. But under the new plans, the majority of the land will now be used for logistics, warehousing and office space.

A group known as Limit Cuerden - which opposed the IKEA development - has called for the new proposal to be curbed. An online petition calls for residents to be consulted "every step of the way" about the future of the site.

"The roads of Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge are already congested, especially the A582 Lostock Lane - and that's before thousands of houses have been built off Leyland Road," the petition reads.



"The number of warehouses on site needs to be limited...in size and scale. A large number of trees and greenery needs planting to absorb a large increase in carbon.

"The road network needs rethinking with the number of lorries limited."

After six hours online, the petition had attracted five signatories. Limit Cuerden has been contacted for comment.