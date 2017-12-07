Pink balls were par for course of evening for Shaw Hill Golf Club

It’s not often you see a pink ball soaring through a golf course, but for members of Shaw Hill Golf Club it was a perfect match.

The new addition was part of a charity tournament, organised by Lady Captain Alison Davidson, to raise funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Guests having fun at a charity night at Shaw Hill Golf Club

Teams of four took to the course, with each person taking a round with the pink ball, which earned double points.

The fun didn’t stop there, as guests were invited to a masquerade ball at the club, based in Whittle-le-Woods.

Members raised a grand total of £9,400 which will go to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Alison, of Eccleston, says: “The fund-raiser was in two parts. The day started off with bacon barms and a putting competition, then 16 teams armed with one pink ball per team which earned them double points for one round each.

Theresa Noblett, Pat Conlon, Gill Hogarth and Helen Gott at Shaw Hill Golf Club

“Those who had been crafty enough to buy a Mulligan ticket played 18 holes with the best two scores to count.

“It was a fun competition and everyone enjoyed it.

“Afterwards we held a masquerade ball, which was attended by more than 100 people. “Guest dressed up and enjoyed a drink before the meal and entertainment.

“The charity auction and raffle were running through the night.

Lady Captain Alison Davidson at Shaw Hill Golf Club

“Witty compare Kevin O’Brien was able encourage maxi-mum bids for a whole wealth of items generously donated. The top prize was a necklace donated by jewellers Boodles, and a £1,000 voucher.

“Raffle tickets for those were £20 and so 50 were sold in the special draw.

“Every one had a great time and I am pleased the events were considered a huge success.

“I am delighted by the amount raised.

Jean Sidebottom and Ross Bickerton at Shaw Hill Golf Club

“I chose to raise money for Alder Hey after my two-year-old grandson Knox Davidson was born with cranial fusion and had a serious head operation aged just 24 weeks.

“He is now happy, healthy and well and for that the family are eternally grateful to everyone who assisted in his treatment and his recovery.

“The staff at Alder Hey were wonderful and so I wanted to raise funds to support the hospital.

“Only five hospitals in the whole country do this operation.

“So we are very lucky to be close to Alder Hey – other families have to travel much further.”