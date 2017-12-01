Plaque unveiled in Georgina's memory

A memorial to a Manchester bomb victim will be unveiled in a Lancashire village.

Friends and family of Georgina Callander, the first to be named following the terror attack, will pay tribute to the 18-year-old in her home town of in Hesketh Bank.

Georgina Callander was a big fan of Ariana Grande

A plaque and a bench will be revealed by Georgina’s mother Lesley at the ceremony tomorrow, Saturday, December 2.

Colleagues and customers at grocery chain Booths, where Georgina used to work, have raised £5,000 to train a guide dog in honour of the Runshaw College student.

Lesley said: “The Labrador will be there.

“They named her after Georgina because she was born on May 23, the day after the Manchester bomb.

“Georgina worked at Booths for well over a year part-time, while she was studying.

“She was well known for her smile.”

Georgina’s brother Daniel is expected to say a few words at the 10.30am memorial outside Booths in Station Road.

Hesketh Bank Silver Band will play Somewhere Over the Rainbow and Beauty and the Beast, two of Georgina’s favourite songs.

“She was very much into Disney and Beauty and the Beast,” said Lesley.

While Booths has funded the plaque and the guide dog, Lesley’s hairdresser, Headlines Hair in Church Road, Tarleton has put forward the money for the bench.

The ceremony is expected to last for half an hour.