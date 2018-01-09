PLAY Expo provides early gamesfest for fans in Blackpool

Video games fans are in for an early treat this year after organisers decided to bring forward the PLAY Expo in Blackpool from May to February.

On February 10 and 11 2018, PLAY Expo Blackpool will be a winter warmer for gamers wanting to get out of the cold to take to the controls of everything from next-gen gams from PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, to pinball and arcade machines, retro games and Minecraft.

Although the date has changed, the venue will still be the Norcalympia Exhibition Centre at The Norbreck Castle, Blackpool.

The event will also take place in the February half term, giving families every reason to get out together and play, wherever in the country they live.

The show will host the launch of the new Dizzy game, ‘Wonderful Dizzy’, and there will be a question and answer session with gaming legends, Philip and Andrew Oliver.

PLAY Expo Blackpool will also host its first Retro Games YouTuber panel talk and question and answer session, featuring four of the biggest names in the social media channel’s retro game sphere – Larry Bundy Jr, Nostalgia Nerd, Kim Justice and Slopes Game Room.

As 2018 marks the 25th anniversary of Digitiser – a video games magazine broadcast on Teletext between 1993 and 2003 – another special guest will be ‘Mr Biffo’ aka Paul Rose, who was responsible for the magazine.

PLAY Expo Blackpool founder, Andy Brown, said: “We are providing the best all-weather day out this winter, regardless of whether gamers are Sonic aficionados, pinball wizards or modern game whizz-kids.

“By arranging this event in half term, we hope to give even more families the opportunity to explore our gamers’ paradise.

“The beauty of this event is that it allows families to play together, cutting across generation divides and providing superb family fun.

“There’s something for everyone and the event provides tremendous value-for-money, as visitors can literally play for hours.”

Tickets can be bought for the whole weekend, or just Saturday or Sunday, and family tickets for two adults and two children are also available.

A one-day ticket costs £16 for an adult and £10 for a child, whilst a family one-day ticket costs £42, if bought before February 10.

· Tickets and details of whatgames are available at www.playexpoblackpool.com