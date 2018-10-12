PNE players Stand up to Cancer

Preston North End players have swapped their footballs for wristbands and thrown their support behind Stand Up To Cancer, a joint fund-raising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

People in Lancashire are being encouraged to take a stand now by requesting a free fundraising pack full of fun-filled ideas to help beat cancer sooner.

Midfielder Ryan Ledson supports Stand Up To Cancer

They can also show their support for the campaign in style as a fun range of clothing and accessories for men, women and children is available now online and at Cancer Research UK shops including the two stores in Chapel Street, Chorley.

Player Sean Maguire, said: “Raising vital funds for life-saving research is a great chance to get payback on cancer. Whether you donate or organise your own bake sale, there are lots of ways to get involved. I really hope as many people as possible will get behind this vitally important campaign because together, we can wipe the floor with cancer.”

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK spokesman for the North West, said: “We’re so grateful for the support of Preston North End.

“The good news is more people are surviving than ever before, but too many lives are still cut short by this devastating disease. That’s why we need everyone to stand up and help take cancer out.

“Every day our scientists and researchers are working tirelessly to beat the disease. But research in the lab alone won’t get us there. We need to raise some serious cancer-crushing cash to speed up breakthroughs from the petri dish into better treatments for patients.

“By supporting Stand Up To Cancer people could help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. The more people that join the fight now, the sooner we can beat cancer for everyone.”

This year, Stand Up To Cancer will culminate with a night of live TV on Channel 4, on Friday, October 26.

To get involved visit http://www.standuptocancer.org.uk