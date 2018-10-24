Police growing concerned for missing Leyland man

Police in Lancashire are growing increasingly concerned for a 25-year-old who is missing from his home in Leyland.

Ryan Kennedy was last seen yesterday (Tuesday, October 23, 2018) in the St Annes Road area of Leyland.

He is described as 5ft 7in, medium build with short brown hair.

PC Taylor of Chorley Police, said: “Ryan hasn’t been seen since early this morning and we’re concerned for his welfare.

“His car – a grey Vauxhall Insignia with the registration DK62 UXX – is also missing. If you have seen either Ryan or his car, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Chorley Police on 01257 246281 or 101.