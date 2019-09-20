By-election announced for South Ribble

A borough council by-election is to be held in the Coupe Green & Gregson Lane ward.

On Thursday 24 October, voters will head to the polls to decide who they want to represent them on South Ribble Borough Council.

The ward is currently represented by Councillor Jim Marsh, but the second of two posts for the area now lays vacant following the resignation of Councillor Sarah Whitaker.

Citing personal reasons, Councillor Whitaker tendered her resignation in August.

The Notice of Election was formally published on the council’s website at 5pm on Thursday 19 September.

The deadline to register to vote in the election is Tuesday 8 October.

Residents can telephone the council on 01772 421 491 to check whether they are registered to vote in South Ribble.

If people need to register, they can do so, easily and quickly, on the Government website.

Go to https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

The Returning Officer Gary Hall, Interim Chief Executive Officer at South Ribble Borough Council, said: “We wish Coun Whitaker all the best as she leaves the council and we look forward to running an orderly by-election.

“We will be using social media to encourage as many people as possible to register to vote and have their say on who should be their next borough council representative.”

The deadline to register for a postal vote is Wednesday 9 October at 5pm.

The deadline to register for a proxy vote is Wednesday 16 October at 5pm.