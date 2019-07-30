Campaign group reforms to fight off 180 new homes in Chorley village

Campaigners are gearing up to fight fresh plans to build a new housing development for hundreds of new residents.

Cheshire-based Gladman Developments has launched plans to build 180 homes on land between School Lane and Pear Tree Lane in Euxton, Chorley.

Some of the campaign group at the site

In 2017, the company was knocked back by the national Planning Inspectorate to build 165 on the same land, leading to bemusement and frustration among campaigners now that the larger project has been launched.

One of the campaign leaders, Lancashire County Coun Aidy Riggott – who represents Euxton, Buckshaw, and Astley – said: “Residents are really upset and angry – and more so than last time because of the approach [Gladman] have taken.

“It only seems a few months ago the appeal was dismissed; no one can see what’s changed. My position has not changed; the fact they have squeeze even more houses on inflames tensions even more so.”

Some 30 per cent of the development will be made up of affordable homes, in line with regulations enforced by Chorley Council, with access via School Lane.

Euxton Parish Coun and local resident Phil Preston, left, with Lancashire County Coun Aidy Riggott

Last month Gladman issued more than 600 information leaflets, writing that it believe the houses “will enhance the village and support its existing services and facilities”.

Euxton Parish Council publicised the consultation, leading to concerns from the general public over increasingly competitive school places, GP and dentist capacity, and increased road congestion.

Gladman previously accepted that “some concerns” exist with traffic, adding that it is working with the county council to ensure the development can be accommodated.

“The problem for Euxton is it has taken around a third of the housing developments in Chorley in the last few years,” explained County Coun Riggott.

An artist's illustration of the new homes (Gladman Developments)

“It has not been able to adjust to the demands. It’s just been ‘bang bang bang’ with new houses being built, leaving residents saying ‘what about the rest of Chorley?’

“You can start expanding schools and surgeries [to cope with demand] but it takes time.”

The parish council is set to object to the plans and a decision on the development will likely be heard before the council’s development control committee, which meets once a month.

Gladman Developments were contacted but did not respond before deadline.