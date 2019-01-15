Fresh new housing plan set for growing Chorley village could see 51 homes come to the borough

A new housing development could be on the horizon for one of Chorley’s growing villages.

Plans have been submitted to Chorley Council to build 51 new homes in Euxton.

The proposed development in Euxton

The plot – on land between Dunrobin Drive to the north, Wigan Road to the west, and the River Yarrow to the south – has been submitted to the council by Mulbury Homes Ltd and One Vision Housing.

A total of 12 homes will be affordable housing, with a further four shared ownership properties, to meet the council’s affordable housing quota.

Acting on behalf of Mulbury, Preston-based planning agents PWA Planning writes that the development “has been designed to be sensitive to local character” and will not give rise to any “unacceptable impacts on the local highway network” as well as waste collection, parking, and environmental sustainability.

The development has also set land aside for a public open space with two ponds; something highlighted in documents submitted to the council as being an opportunity for dog walking for new as well as existing residents.

Homebuilders Redrow Homes have already had plans approved by Chorley Council’s Development Control Committee for 37 homes on the very same plot of land.

But in documents submitted to the council, a spokesman from PWA Planning states that Redrow’s plans are “unlikely to be delivered”, resulting in Mulbury Homes’ acquired interested in the site for a development of its own.

Subsequently Redrow Homes have submitted a letter to Chorley Council confirming they have withdrawn the planning application, leaving it open to other development.

Chorley Council are yet to make a decision on the application.