Garden waste charge slashed across South Ribble – with broken bins also to be replaced for free

Residents across South Ribble are set for a reduction in their garden waste charges.

South Ribble Council is set to reduce garden waste charges from £30 a year to £25 a year – a 17 per cent tax reduction for the service.

The changes, if approved by the council’s Cabinet at its meeting this Wednesday (October 16), will come into effect from April 2020.

Coun Susan Jones, Cabinet Member Environment said: “I am delighted that we are able to bring this paper forward to Cabinet and Council.

“We pledged to remove the financial burden on residents and working with our colleagues in the Liberal Democrat Group, we are able to hopefully approve this policy change and reduce the overall cost for Garden Waste Collection.”

It is also proposed that the charge for replacement bins and containers which are damaged beyond repair would be withdrawn with immediate effect when approval has been given.

In April 2018, the council introduced a charge to collect garden waste following Lancashire County Council’s decision to end its cost sharing agreement to fund collections.

Following this, 26,095 permits were purchased – rising slightly to 26,695 this year.