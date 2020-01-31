Garden waste charges in South Ribble to be slashed to encourage greater uptake

Garden waste collections in South Ribble will be £5 cheaper this year.

Council bosses decided to make the scheme less expensive to encourage further subscriptions and reward people’s recycling efforts. Instead of costing £30 per year per bin, it will now cost £25.

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of the council (pictured), said: “I want to thank everyone in South Ribble who has signed up so far and who is making a big difference by choosing to recycle their garden waste through our collection scheme.

“I also hope that the reduced cost of the scheme will entice more residents to subscribe.”

He added: “I am also happy to announce that we have brought in new measures to ensure that, if your bin or container becomes damaged beyond repair, the council will not charge you to issue you with a replacement – this is a sensible move and I am sure will be a popular move with our residents too.”

To sign up, visit: www.southribble.gov.uk/gardenwaste or 01772 625 625 and we will take you through it.

If residents not previously signed up now subscribe for the 2020/21 scheme, they will get February and March collections free of charge as an added bonus.