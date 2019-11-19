General Election 2019: Results for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

These are the general election results for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble
::PRESTON
Neil Darby - Liberal Democrats 1,737
Sir Mark Hendrick - Labour and Co-Operative Party 20,870
Michele Scott - Conservative Party 8,724
Rob Sherratt - Brexit Party 1,799
Michael Welton - Green Party 660
::WYRE AND PRESTON NORTH
Some residents in the Cadley, Garrison, Greyfriars, Preston Rural East, Preston Rural North, Ribbleton and Sharoe Green city council wards sit within this constituency.
Joanne Ainscough - Labour Party 14,808
Ruth Norbury - Green Party 1,729
John Potter - Liberal Democrats 4,463
David Ragozzino - Independent 335
Ben Wallace - Conservative Party 31,589
::CHORLEY
Mark Brexit-Smith - Independent 9,439
Sir Lindsay Hoyle - The Speaker seeking re-election 26,831
James Melling - Green Party 3600
::SOUTH RIBBLE
Jo Barton - Liberal Democrat 3,720
Andy Fewings - Green Party 1,207
Katherine Fletcher - Conservative Party 30,028
Kim Snape - Labour Party 18,829