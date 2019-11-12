General Election 2019: South Ribble Conservatives select candidate to replace departing MP

The Conservative Party has selected its parliamentary candidate for South Ribble following former borough MP Seema Kennedy’s decision to stand down.

The local Conservative Association selected Katherine Fletcher as its candidate for the general election on December 12.

The businesswoman, who has worked for the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, wished Seema Kennedy “all the best for the future”, adding that she will focus on delivering a successful Brexit for the borough.

“If elected as MP I would carry on with the great work Seema has done here,” said Katherine.

“I would continue to push for the infrastructure which allows our economy to thrive, taking lessons from my time with the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, but understanding that a soundbite is useless if your broadband doesn’t work or your phone signal is patchy.”

Trying to overturn the Conservatives’ strengthened majority of more than 7,000 and a 53 per cent share from the 2017 vote, is Labour’s Kim Snape.

She is currently a borough and county councillor in neighbouring Chorley.

Kim says she has a five point plan for the borough – banning ATM charges; stopping the closures of banks; stopping the closure of Post Offices; a review of business rates; and bringing more people into town centres through free Wi-FI and free travel for young people under 25.

Former Sefton councillor Jo Barton will contest the constituency for the Liberal Democrats, while local resident Shirley Parkinson will stand for the Brexit Party.

The Green Party have yet to announce candidates.

