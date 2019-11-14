General election 2019: The final list of Central Lancashire candidates is confirmed

Nominations have closed for candidates wanting to stand at next month's general election - so we now know exactly who will be contesting Central Lancashire's seats.

This is the full rundown, including details of the individual who held each constituency until Parliament was dissolved earlier this month

PRESTON

Neil Darby - Liberal Democrats

Sir Mark Hendrick - Labour and Co-Operative Party - held the seat since 2000 and secured 68 percent of the vote, with a majority of almost 16,000 in 2017.

Michele Scott - Conservative Party

Rob Sherratt - Brexit Party

Michael Welton - Green Party

The seat has been in Labour hands since its creation in 1983.

WYRE AND PRESTON NORTH

Some residents in the Cadley, Garrison, Greyfriars, Preston Rural East, Preston Rural North, Ribbleton and Sharoe Green city council wards sit within this constituency.

Joanne Ainscough - Labour Party

Ruth Norbury - Green Party

John Potter - Liberal Democrats

David Ragozzino - Independent

Ben Wallace - Conservative Party - held the seat since 2010, increasing his majority to over 12,000 and a 58 percent share of the vote in 2017.

The seat has been Conservative-held since its creation in 2010.

FYLDE

Some residents in the ingol and Cottam and the Lea and Larches city council wards fall under this constituency.

Gina Dowding - Green Party

Andy Higgins - Indpendent

Mark Jewell - Liberal Democrats

Mark Menzies - Conservative Party - held the seat since 2010, securing a 58 percent share of the vote and near-12,000 majority in 2017

The seat has been held by the Conservatives since it emerged in its current form in 1983

SOUTH RIBBLE

Jo Barton - Liberal Democrat

Andy Fewings - Green Party

Katherine Fletcher - Conservative Party - contesting the seat after its Tory holder since 2015, Seema Kennedy, stepped down having achieved a 53 percent share of the vote and a 7,000 majority in 2017.

Kim Snape - Labour Party

Labour secured the seat between 1997 and 2010, but it has been Tory-held in every other year since its inception in 1983.

CHORLEY

Mark Brexit-Smith - Independent

Sir Lindsay Hoyle - The Speaker seeking re-election - held the seat as a Labour candidate since 1997 until being elected as Speaker of the House of Commons earlier this month, meaning he had to renounce any party allegiance. He had a majority of over 7,000 and a 53 percent vote share in 2017.

James Melling - Green Party

The main parties usually follow a convention not to contest the seat held by the Speaker, hence the limited candidate list.

The seat has usually reflected the party in power after each election - but that record as a bell-weather constituency was broken in 2010.

RIBBLE VALLEY

Residents in Longridge fall under this constituency.

Details will appear here when available.

IMPORTANT DEADLINES FOR VOTERS

Anybody wishing to vote in the general election must register by 26th November. Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote for details.

Applications for postal or postal proxy votes must be received by 5pm on 26th November.

Applications for other proxy votes must be received by 5pm on 4th December.

Missing postal votes can be re-applied for from 6th Decmeber.

The polls are open from 7am until 10pm on 12th December.