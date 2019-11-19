General Election 2019: These are the candidates standing in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Campaigning is well underway as the country prepares to go to the polls in a snap General Election on Thursday, December 12.
These are the confirmed candidates standing in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble
::PRESTON
Neil Darby - Liberal Democrats
Sir Mark Hendrick - Labour and Co-Operative Party
Michele Scott - Conservative Party
Rob Sherratt - Brexit Party
Michael Welton - Green Party
::WYRE AND PRESTON NORTH
Some residents in the Cadley, Garrison, Greyfriars, Preston Rural East, Preston Rural North, Ribbleton and Sharoe Green city council wards sit within this constituency.
Joanne Ainscough - Labour Party
Ruth Norbury - Green Party
John Potter - Liberal Democrats
David Ragozzino - Independent
Ben Wallace - Conservative Party
::CHORLEY
Mark Brexit-Smith - Independent
Sir Lindsay Hoyle - The Speaker seeking re-election
James Melling - Green Party
::SOUTH RIBBLE
Jo Barton - Liberal Democrat
Andy Fewings - Green Party
Katherine Fletcher - Conservative Party
Kim Snape - Labour Party