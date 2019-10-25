Government asks residents of Leyland, Preston, Blackpool and Nelson for their views on where to spend Town Deal cash

Residents in towns across Lancashire are being given the chance to have their say on how millions of pounds in Government funding should be spent.

A new campaign launched by Communities and Local Government Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP is designed to give people a say in how a a new tranche of Town Deals, each worth up to £25 million, should be spent in their towns.

Hough Lane in Leyland, one of the towns getting millions in funding under the Government's Town Deal scheme

The #MyTown campaign also provides a platform for communities to share their proud history and ambitions for a bright future, A Government spokesman said.

People will be able to share their views on a new dedicated Facebook page and on Twitter through #MyTown.

The campaign builds on the Government’s announcement of five towns across the region – Blackpool, Preston, Leyland, Nelson and Darwen – being chosen to pioneer multi-million Town Deals as part of the £3.6 billion Towns Fund.

Mr Jenrick said: “Too many towns feel neglected by Westminster politicians. This government is committed to levelling up all parts of the country.

“That’s why we’re investing up to £25 million in 100 towns across the country. And I want local people to determine how that money is spent.”

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, Rt Hon Jake Berry MP added: “With our new £3.6 billion Towns Fund, we’re ramping up efforts to give local people power and money to decide what is best for their town.

“Whether you live in Blackpool or Preston, getting involved in the My Town campaign is your chance to decide where this major investment should go.”

A total of 45 places across the Northern Powerhouse are among the 100 places invited to develop plans to transform towns across England under the Town Deal. Communities, businesses and local leaders will now join forces to draw up ambitious plans to transform their town’s economic growth prospects with a focus on improved transport, broadband connectivity, skills and culture.