Is Chorley gearing up for its own 10k race to rival the likes of Preston?

Chorley could soon give other Lancashire races a run for their money after plans for a 10k race were put forward.

Chorley Council has taken to social media to ask for opinions on a potential race – something a town triathlon club has said is long overdue.

Chorley Athletic and Triathlon Club’s promotional officer, Terry Dickenson, said: “We’ve been suggesting it for around five years now.

“It’s the way forward for people of all backgrounds and abilities to take part and to increase public health.”

Terry, a former deputy headteacher at Tulketh Community Sports College, added that “it needs to be done in partnership with clubs” to ensure it fits in seamlessly with the local running calender, which includes the Ironman UK race.

Coun Peter Wilson, who has responsibility for events at Chorley Council, said: “The rational for looking at this type of event is partly because they are successful elsewhere but it also ties in with one of our priorities to improve people’s health and wellbeing.

Run Preston 2017

“It could also attract quite a lot of people into the borough and therefore be a further boost to the local economy.”

Coun Wilson added: “So far the reaction to a Chorley 10k run has been very positive.

“We will be investigating it further, taking on board people’s comments and suggestions about a possible route and looking at including a family race as well.”