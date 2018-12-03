Lancashire council meeting boils over into stand-up row

This is the moment a meeting of Lancashire County Council's cabinet descended into a stand-up row.

This afternoon's meeting had to be temporarily halted after a discussion over pay and display parking boiled over.

Liberal Democrat Councillor David Whipp tried to present a petition on the county council's plans to increase pay and display parking across the county, but was blocked by Tory council leader Geoff Driver.

Things became so heated that the meeting was adjourned for 10 minutes to allow tempers to cool.

The cabinet was meeting to discuss the £77m savings package announced last month.

Among the money-saving plans to be debated are increasing pay and display areas, and adding more bus lane cameras.

There are also plans to make radical savings to the care budget by measures such as cutting pay for overnight carers and restricting respite care for families.