Lancashire scout group's frustration after new hut plans are scrapped by developers in favour of new homes

A Chorley scout group has launched a petition against a housing developer’s decision to seemingly scrap plans for a new scout hut in favour of new homes in its place.

Mawdesley Scout Group has launched a petition on www.change.org stating its objection to Jones Homes’ plans to scrap an already approved scout hut as part of its 56 home development on the former Goodyear Business Park in Gorsey Lane, Mawdesley.

Jones Homes has submitted an application to Chorley Council to replan the existing proposal for three extra homes.

A spokesman for the scout group said: “The provision of a community building was an integral part of the development and assisted in the original planning application being successful.

“The positive benefits of keeping to the original plans and including a Community Scout building can be summarised as follows.

“Mawdesley Scout Group currently has 25 Beavers, 30 Cubs and 17 Scouts and need their own building to be able to offer quality Scouting to the local community.

“The group own a minibus that has to be kept in a field, a trailer that is in a front garden and equipment stored in a garden shed.

“In addition, all Leaders have at least one room in their houses full of resources. The proposed Scout Hut can accommodate all these and more to enable the Group to keep everything available in Mawdesley.

“There is also an area of grass behind the planned building to enable outdoor scouting to take place and outdoor skills to be taught.”

A spokesperson for Jones Homes said: “Unfortunately, we are unable to make any comment at this stage.”

In its original planning application from 2014, Jones Homes stated that one of its visions and objectives was “to provide a new Scout Hall/ Community building for the village and continue the mixed use character of the village.”

They added that the site will “reflect local character and will make a positive contribution to the future of Mawdesley, not least through the provision of affordable rural housing, a new scout hall / community building and the retention of a long-established local business”.

The scouts group added that with 56 new homes coming to the former business park site, there will be an increase in the number of young people wishing to use its group.

It currently meets in the village hall but states it is “not suitable” due to issues with its small size, a lack of tables and chairs, and the busy schedule that the hall has on a daily basis.

In 2014, Mawdesley residents jeered as planning officers approved the housing application, with calls of “shame on you” and “rest in peace” made at Chorley Council’s development control committee meeting.