Leyland mosque expansion approved after size of the new building is reduced

A house-based mosque in Leyland has been told that it can extend - at the second time of asking.

Plans for a two-storey add-on to the Al-Ikhlas Islamic Centre on Chapel Brow were put on hold last month, amid concern that it would have an “overbearing” effect on neighbouring properties.

But South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee has now approved a revised proposal which will see the most prominent part of the extension reduced to a single level. The two-storey section will now extend three metres from the rear of the end terrace - half the distance that was previously planned.

The meeting heard that the new design was “not dissimilar” to other extensions on similar properties.

But local resident Pip Flynn said the council was not adhering to its own planning policies, which state that the authority is unlikely to approve applications with an “overlooking distance” of less than 21 metres.

“[A house on] Fleetwood Street indirectly faces the extension at 16 metres - and that extension will have two windows that overlook [their] bedroom and living room.

“There is also an access-only restriction in place in Fleetwood Street, but few motorists pay attention to it - including worshippers. Parking is not readily available on the surrounding car parks - they’re usually full,” added Mr. Flynn, who said that he was not formally objecting to the plans.

But planning officer Debbie Roberts said there would be “no loss of privacy” for the mosque’s neighbours, because of plans to use “obscured glazing” on the extension.

Responding to concerns about parking, Umar Hafiz from the Al-Ikhlas Islamic Centre, said the venue was in walking distance for many worshippers.

“Our website does promote the use of the [nearby] car parks [and] a lot of the roads are already congested outside the hours of prayers.

“The planning application is based on working with the regulations and doing it the right way. We’re here to work with everybody in the community, not to cause any disruption to residents' quality of life,” Mr. Hafiz added.

Internal alterations to the two-bedroomed property - which do not require planning permission - include creating an open plan meeting space on the first floor and a toilet and shower room at ground level.

The mosque has operated at the property since 2010, but has now officially been granted permission for a change of use as part of its application to extend.