LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: All the Chorley candidates looking for your vote on May 2

Some 42 candidates are standing for office in next month's local elections in Chorley.

Elections are being held in 15 wards, with one new councillor elected in each ward.

An election count under way

Four councillors are not seeking re-election, including current Leader of the Opposition and Leader of Conservative Group, Coun Alan Cullens.

Below is a full list of everyone seeking election across the 15 wards:

Adlington and Anderton

Paul Lowe (Conservative)

June Molyneux (Labour and Co-op, incumbent)

Philip Pilling (Liberal Democrats)

Chisnall

Martin Francis Bashforth (Conservative)

Julia Berry (Labour and Co-op)

Kerry Welsh (UKIP)

*Incumbent Coun Paul Leadbetter (Conservative) is not seeking re-election. He is a former leader of the Conservative Group.

Chorley East

Terry Brown (Labour, incumbent)

Clare Grew (Conservative)

Chorley North East

Marion Lowe (Labour, incumbent)

Phil Loynes (Conservative)

Chorley North West

Nicola Adshead (Green Party)

Aaron Beaver (Labour Party, incumbent)

Pat Haughton (Conservative)

Stefan Krizanac (Liberal Democrats)

Chorley South East

Neil Baglow (Conservative)

James Melling (Green Party)

Paul Walmsley (Labour, incumbent)

Chorley South West

Diane Curtis (Liberal Democrats)

Marie Gray (Conservative)

Margaret Lees (Labour, incumbent and current Mayor of Chorley)

Jane Weston (Green Party)

Clayton-le-Woods North

Carole Billouin (Conservative)

Steve Murfitt (Labour, incumbent)

Gail Ormston (Liberal Democrats)

Clayton-le-Woods West and Cuerden

Peter Gabbott (Labour)

Mick Muncaster (Conservative)

John Ward (UKIP)

*Incumbent Coun Alan Cullens (Conservative) is not seeking re-election. He is the current Leader of the Opposition and Leader of Conservative Group at Chorley Council.

Coppull

Alex Hilton (Labour)

Sandra Mercer (Conservative)

*Incumbent Coun Paul Clark (Labour) is not seeking re-election.

Eccleston and Mawdesley

Martin Boardman (Conservative, incumbent)

Richard Croll (UKIP)

Catherine Donegan (Labour)

Euxton South

Terry Howarth (Labour)

Debra Platt (Conservative, incumbent)

Lostock

Doreen Dickinson (Conservative, incumbent)

Paul Sloan (Labour)

Clayton-le-Woods and Whittle-le-Woods

Glenda Charlesworth (Liberal Democrats)

Mark Clifford (Labour)

Gregory Morgan (Conservative, incumbent)

Astley and Buckshaw

David Harrison (Green Party)

Laura Lennox (Labour and Co-op)

Peter Malpas (Conservative)

*Incumbent Coun Mark Perks (Conservative) is not seeking re-election.