LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: All the Chorley candidates looking for your vote on May 2

Some 42 candidates are standing for office in next month's local elections in Chorley.
Elections are being held in 15 wards, with one new councillor elected in each ward.
Four councillors are not seeking re-election, including current Leader of the Opposition and Leader of Conservative Group, Coun Alan Cullens.
Below is a full list of everyone seeking election across the 15 wards:
Adlington and Anderton
Paul Lowe (Conservative)
June Molyneux (Labour and Co-op, incumbent)
Philip Pilling (Liberal Democrats)
Chisnall
Martin Francis Bashforth (Conservative)
Julia Berry (Labour and Co-op)
Kerry Welsh (UKIP)
*Incumbent Coun Paul Leadbetter (Conservative) is not seeking re-election. He is a former leader of the Conservative Group.
Chorley East
Terry Brown (Labour, incumbent)
Clare Grew (Conservative)
Chorley North East
Marion Lowe (Labour, incumbent)
Phil Loynes (Conservative)
Chorley North West
Nicola Adshead (Green Party)
Aaron Beaver (Labour Party, incumbent)
Pat Haughton (Conservative)
Stefan Krizanac (Liberal Democrats)
Chorley South East
Neil Baglow (Conservative)
James Melling (Green Party)
Paul Walmsley (Labour, incumbent)
Chorley South West
Diane Curtis (Liberal Democrats)
Marie Gray (Conservative)
Margaret Lees (Labour, incumbent and current Mayor of Chorley)
Jane Weston (Green Party)
Clayton-le-Woods North
Carole Billouin (Conservative)
Steve Murfitt (Labour, incumbent)
Gail Ormston (Liberal Democrats)
Clayton-le-Woods West and Cuerden
Peter Gabbott (Labour)
Mick Muncaster (Conservative)
John Ward (UKIP)
*Incumbent Coun Alan Cullens (Conservative) is not seeking re-election. He is the current Leader of the Opposition and Leader of Conservative Group at Chorley Council.
Coppull
Alex Hilton (Labour)
Sandra Mercer (Conservative)
*Incumbent Coun Paul Clark (Labour) is not seeking re-election.
Eccleston and Mawdesley
Martin Boardman (Conservative, incumbent)
Richard Croll (UKIP)
Catherine Donegan (Labour)
Euxton South
Terry Howarth (Labour)
Debra Platt (Conservative, incumbent)
Lostock
Doreen Dickinson (Conservative, incumbent)
Paul Sloan (Labour)
Clayton-le-Woods and Whittle-le-Woods
Glenda Charlesworth (Liberal Democrats)
Mark Clifford (Labour)
Gregory Morgan (Conservative, incumbent)
Astley and Buckshaw
David Harrison (Green Party)
Laura Lennox (Labour and Co-op)
Peter Malpas (Conservative)
*Incumbent Coun Mark Perks (Conservative) is not seeking re-election.