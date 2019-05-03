LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: South Ribble results in full

Labour has become the biggest party on South Ribble Borough Council.
The authority slipped into no overall control after the ruling Conservative group lost six seats.
The Liberal Democrats now hold the balance of power and group leader David Howarth said he will talk to both the Labour and Tory parties in the borough.
COUNCIL COMPOSITION
Conservative - 21
Labour - 22
Liberal Democrats - 5
Independents - 0
Postponed - 2
2019 RESULTS
(I) - denotes incumbent
(C) - denotes cabinet member
(GL) - denotes group leader
Bamber Bridge East (2 seats)
2 X Lab HOLD
Forshaw, Marie - UK Independence Party - 241 votes
Higgins, Mick (I) - Labour Party - 474 votes
Karmanski, Ashley - Conservative Party - 269 votes
Melia, Christine - Labour Party - 433 votes
Watson, Paul - Conservative Party - 303 votes
Bamber Bridge West (2 seats)
2 X Lab HOLD
Baxendale, Sheila - Conservative Party - 283 votes
Foster, Paul (I/GL) - Labour Party - 507 votes
Moon, Paul - Conservative Party - 272 votes
Tomlinson, Caleb (I) - Labour Party 440 - votes
Broad Oak (2 seats)
1 X Lib Gain, 1 X Lib Dem HOLD
Hancock, Harold (I) - Liberal Democrat - 1,008 votes
Osborne, Manson - Labour Party - 233 votes
Turner, Ange - Liberal Democrat - 909 votes
Woollard, Alistair - Conservative Party - 362 votes
Woollard, Linda (I) - Conservative Party - 359 votes
Broadfield (2 seats)
2 X Lab HOLD
Hamman, Jan - Conservative Party - 180 votes
Hamman, Phil - Conservative Party - 174 votes
Titherington, Mick (I) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 824 votes
Tomlinson, Matthew (I) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 798 votes
Buckshaw and Worden (2 seats)
2 X Con HOLD
Moon, Caroline (I/C) - Conservative Party - 828 votes
Ogilvie, Alan (I) - Conservative Party - 793 votes
Wynn, Dave - Labour Party - 419 votes
Wynn, Ruth - Labour Party - 438 votes
Charnock (2 seats)
2 X Lab HOLD
Ashcroft, George - Conservative Party - 432 votes
Burrows, Joan - Conservative Party - 455 votes
Crewe, Helen - Liberal Democrat - 106 votes
Watkinson, Ian (I) - Labour Party - 514 votes
Wooldridge, Carol - Labour Party - 499 votes
Coupe Green and Gregson Lane (2 seats)
2 X Con HOLD
Burton, Richard - Labour Party - 405 votes
Gleeson, James - Labour Party - 455 votes
Marsh, Jim (I) - Conservative Party - 710 votes
Richardson, Alastair - UK Independence Party - 257 votes
Whitaker, Sarah - Conservative Party - 679 votes
Earnshaw Bridge (2 seats)
1X Lab GAIN, 1 X Lab HOLD
Ashton, Andrew - Conservative Party - 445 votes
Evans, Bill (I) - Labour Party - 488 votes
Sharples, Colin - Labour Party - 466 votes
Snape, Susan (I/C) - Conservative Party - 452 votes
Stunell, Carol - Liberal Democrat - 157 votes
Thomas, Alastair - Liberal Democrat - 131 votes
Farington East (2 seats)
1 X Lab HOLD, 1 X Con HOLD
Alty, Jacky - Labour Party - 362 votes
Hesketh-Holt, Katherine - Liberal Democrat - 153 votes
Howarth, Alexander - Liberal Democrat - 68 votes
Moore, David - Conservative Party - 353 votes
Unsworth, Kath - Labour Party - 340 votes
Wharton, Paul (I) - Conservative Party - 511 votes
Farington West (2 seats)
The vote in this ward has been postponed until 20th June after one of the candidates and an incumbent councillor, Graham Walton, passed away last week.
Hoole (2 seats)
2 X Con HOLD
Crewe, Geoffrey - Liberal Democrat - 134 votes
Rainsbury, John (I) - Conservative Party - 627 votes
Suthers, David (I) - Conservative Party - 712 votes
Webster, Mike - Labour Party - 302 votes
Young, Timothy - Liberal Democrat - 144 votes
Howick and Priory (3 seats)
2 X Lib Dem gain, 1 X Lib Dem hold
Bennett, David - Labour Party - 415 votes
Bird, David (I) - Independent - 563 votes
Blow, Renee (I) - Liberal Democrat - 1,090 votes
Buttery, Julie - Conservative Party - 458 votes
Carruthers, John - UK Independence Party - 189 votes
Heaton, Mary - Conservative Party - 529 votes
Howarth, David (I/GL) - Liberal Democrat - 1,427 votes
Noblet, Rebecca - Conservative Party - 493 votes
Shaw, David - Liberal Democrat - 1,202 votes
Leyland Central (2 seats)
2 X Lab HOLD
Booth, John - Liberal Democrat - 128 votes
Booth, Tracie - Liberal Democrat - 147 votes
Bylinski Gelder, Aniela - Labour Party - 601 votes
Forrest, Derek (I) - Labour Party - 571 votes
Green, Tony - Conservative Party - 451 votes
Newsome, Robert - Conservative Party - 427 votes
Longton and Hutton West (3 seats)
3 X Con HOLD
Carter, Simon - Liberal Democrat - 365 votes
Clark, Colin (I/C) - Conservative Party - 1,026 votes
Coulton, Colin (I) - Conservative Party - 1,048 votes
Hesketh, Jon (I) - Conservative Party - 1,002 votes
Key, Geoff - Labour Party - 357 votes
Maloney, Christopher - Liberal Democrat - 295 votes
Moore, David - Liberal Democrat - 329 votes
Taylor, Pat - UK Independence Party - 253 votes
Taylor, Walt - UK Independence Party - 229 votes
Lostock Hall (3 seats)
2 X Con HOLD, 1 X Lab GAIN
Banks, Helen - Liberal Democrat - 180 votes
Banks, James - Liberal Democrat - 147 votes
Couperthwaite, Jeff - Conservative Party - 719 votes
Graham, Des - Labour Party - 690 votes
Hubberstey, Peter - Liberal Democrat - 159 votes
Hughes, Cliff (I/C) - Conservative Party - 796 votes
Mort, Jacqui (I) - Conservative Party - 785 votes
Rochester, Ann - Labour Party - 682 votes
Trafford, Matthew - Labour Party - 737 votes
Middleforth (3 seats)
3 X Lab HOLD
Adams, William - Labour Party - 824 votes
Dunbar, Anita - Conservative Party - 666 votes
Flannery, James - Labour Party - 807 votes
Hancock, Marion - Liberal Democrat - 286 votes
Martin, Keith (I) - Labour Party - 869 votes
Morris, Paul - Conservative Party - 673 votes
Walker, Frances - Conservative Party - 645 votes
Moss Side (2 seats)
2 X Con HOLD
Baker, Charles - Labour Party - 296 votes
Green, Mary (I) - Conservative Party - 537 votes
Green, Michael (I) - Conservative Party - 554 votes
Jackson, Lucienne - Labour Party - 333 votes
Thomson, Simon - Liberal Democrat - 255 votes
Valentine, Paul - Liberal Democrat - 208 votes
Wright, Joan - UK Independence Party - 163 votes
New Longton and Hutton East (2 seats)
2 X Con HOLD
Cassell, Martin - Liberal Democrat - 215 votes
Giblin, Joe - Labour Party - 375 votes
Smith, Margaret (I/GL/C) - Conservative Party - 972 votes
Smith, Phil (I/C) - Conservative Party - 933 votes
Young, Mary - Liberal Democrat - 162 votes
St. Ambrose (2 seats)
2 X Lab HOLD
Aspinall, Peter - Conservative Party - 232 votes
Casey, Simon - Conservative Party - 187 votes
Jones, Kenneth (I) - Labour Party - 596 votes
Jones, Susan (I) - Labour Party - 649 votes
Pattison, James - Liberal Democrat - 180 votes
Samlesbury and Walton (2 seats)
2 X Con HOLD
Darlington, Michael - Labour Party - 319 votes
Mullineaux, Peter (I) - Conservative Party - 588 votes
Yates, Barrie (I) - Conservative Party - 657 votes
Seven Stars (2 seats)
2 X Lab HOLD
Bell, Jane (I) - Labour Party - 573 votes
Booth, Steve - Conservative Party - 374 votes
Donoghue, Malcolm (I) - Labour Party - 484 votes
Thurlbourn, Stephen - Conservative Party - 319 votes
Walton-le-Dale East (2 seats)
1 X Lab GAIN, 1 X Con HOLD
Chisholm, Carol (I) - Conservative Party - 570 votes
Lomax, Christopher - Labour Party - 550 votes
Watson, Gareth - Conservative Party - 537 votes
Williams, Haydn - Labour Party - 507 votes
Walton-le-Dale West (2 seats)
2 X Con HOLD
Bennett, Steve - Labour Party - 389 votes
Bretherton, Damian - Conservative Party - 613 votes
Campbell, Matthew - Conservative Party - 493 votes
Nelson, Mike (I) - Independent - 342 votes
Watson, Alex - Labour Party - 363 votes