LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: South Ribble results in full

Labour has become the biggest party on South Ribble Borough Council.

The authority slipped into no overall control after the ruling Conservative group lost six seats.

South Ribble residents vote for their councillors once every four years

READ MORE >>> What happens next as parties try to negotiate power?

The Liberal Democrats now hold the balance of power and group leader David Howarth said he will talk to both the Labour and Tory parties in the borough.

COUNCIL COMPOSITION

Conservative - 21

Labour - 22

Liberal Democrats - 5

Independents - 0

Postponed - 2

2019 RESULTS

(I) - denotes incumbent

(C) - denotes cabinet member

(GL) - denotes group leader

Bamber Bridge East (2 seats)

2 X Lab HOLD

Forshaw, Marie - UK Independence Party - 241 votes

Higgins, Mick (I) - Labour Party - 474 votes

Karmanski, Ashley - Conservative Party - 269 votes

Melia, Christine - Labour Party - 433 votes

Watson, Paul - Conservative Party - 303 votes

Bamber Bridge West (2 seats)

2 X Lab HOLD

Baxendale, Sheila - Conservative Party - 283 votes

Foster, Paul (I/GL) - Labour Party - 507 votes

Moon, Paul - Conservative Party - 272 votes

Tomlinson, Caleb (I) - Labour Party 440 - votes

Broad Oak (2 seats)

1 X Lib Gain, 1 X Lib Dem HOLD

Hancock, Harold (I) - Liberal Democrat - 1,008 votes

Osborne, Manson - Labour Party - 233 votes

Turner, Ange - Liberal Democrat - 909 votes

Woollard, Alistair - Conservative Party - 362 votes

Woollard, Linda (I) - Conservative Party - 359 votes

Broadfield (2 seats)

2 X Lab HOLD

Hamman, Jan - Conservative Party - 180 votes

Hamman, Phil - Conservative Party - 174 votes

Titherington, Mick (I) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 824 votes

Tomlinson, Matthew (I) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 798 votes

Buckshaw and Worden (2 seats)

2 X Con HOLD

Moon, Caroline (I/C) - Conservative Party - 828 votes

Ogilvie, Alan (I) - Conservative Party - 793 votes

Wynn, Dave - Labour Party - 419 votes

Wynn, Ruth - Labour Party - 438 votes

Charnock (2 seats)

2 X Lab HOLD

Ashcroft, George - Conservative Party - 432 votes

Burrows, Joan - Conservative Party - 455 votes

Crewe, Helen - Liberal Democrat - 106 votes

Watkinson, Ian (I) - Labour Party - 514 votes

Wooldridge, Carol - Labour Party - 499 votes

Coupe Green and Gregson Lane (2 seats)

2 X Con HOLD

Burton, Richard - Labour Party - 405 votes

Gleeson, James - Labour Party - 455 votes

Marsh, Jim (I) - Conservative Party - 710 votes

Richardson, Alastair - UK Independence Party - 257 votes

Whitaker, Sarah - Conservative Party - 679 votes

Earnshaw Bridge (2 seats)

1X Lab GAIN, 1 X Lab HOLD

Ashton, Andrew - Conservative Party - 445 votes

Evans, Bill (I) - Labour Party - 488 votes

Sharples, Colin - Labour Party - 466 votes

Snape, Susan (I/C) - Conservative Party - 452 votes

Stunell, Carol - Liberal Democrat - 157 votes

Thomas, Alastair - Liberal Democrat - 131 votes

Farington East (2 seats)

1 X Lab HOLD, 1 X Con HOLD

Alty, Jacky - Labour Party - 362 votes

Hesketh-Holt, Katherine - Liberal Democrat - 153 votes

Howarth, Alexander - Liberal Democrat - 68 votes

Moore, David - Conservative Party - 353 votes

Unsworth, Kath - Labour Party - 340 votes

Wharton, Paul (I) - Conservative Party - 511 votes

Farington West (2 seats)

The vote in this ward has been postponed until 20th June after one of the candidates and an incumbent councillor, Graham Walton, passed away last week.

Hoole (2 seats)

2 X Con HOLD

Crewe, Geoffrey - Liberal Democrat - 134 votes

Rainsbury, John (I) - Conservative Party - 627 votes

Suthers, David (I) - Conservative Party - 712 votes

Webster, Mike - Labour Party - 302 votes

Young, Timothy - Liberal Democrat - 144 votes

Howick and Priory (3 seats)

2 X Lib Dem gain, 1 X Lib Dem hold

Bennett, David - Labour Party - 415 votes

Bird, David (I) - Independent - 563 votes

Blow, Renee (I) - Liberal Democrat - 1,090 votes

Buttery, Julie - Conservative Party - 458 votes

Carruthers, John - UK Independence Party - 189 votes

Heaton, Mary - Conservative Party - 529 votes

Howarth, David (I/GL) - Liberal Democrat - 1,427 votes

Noblet, Rebecca - Conservative Party - 493 votes

Shaw, David - Liberal Democrat - 1,202 votes

Leyland Central (2 seats)

2 X Lab HOLD

Booth, John - Liberal Democrat - 128 votes

Booth, Tracie - Liberal Democrat - 147 votes

Bylinski Gelder, Aniela - Labour Party - 601 votes

Forrest, Derek (I) - Labour Party - 571 votes

Green, Tony - Conservative Party - 451 votes

Newsome, Robert - Conservative Party - 427 votes

Longton and Hutton West (3 seats)

3 X Con HOLD

Carter, Simon - Liberal Democrat - 365 votes

Clark, Colin (I/C) - Conservative Party - 1,026 votes

Coulton, Colin (I) - Conservative Party - 1,048 votes

Hesketh, Jon (I) - Conservative Party - 1,002 votes

Key, Geoff - Labour Party - 357 votes

Maloney, Christopher - Liberal Democrat - 295 votes

Moore, David - Liberal Democrat - 329 votes

Taylor, Pat - UK Independence Party - 253 votes

Taylor, Walt - UK Independence Party - 229 votes

Lostock Hall (3 seats)

2 X Con HOLD, 1 X Lab GAIN

Banks, Helen - Liberal Democrat - 180 votes

Banks, James - Liberal Democrat - 147 votes

Couperthwaite, Jeff - Conservative Party - 719 votes

Graham, Des - Labour Party - 690 votes

Hubberstey, Peter - Liberal Democrat - 159 votes

Hughes, Cliff (I/C) - Conservative Party - 796 votes

Mort, Jacqui (I) - Conservative Party - 785 votes

Rochester, Ann - Labour Party - 682 votes

Trafford, Matthew - Labour Party - 737 votes

Middleforth (3 seats)

3 X Lab HOLD

Adams, William - Labour Party - 824 votes

Dunbar, Anita - Conservative Party - 666 votes

Flannery, James - Labour Party - 807 votes

Hancock, Marion - Liberal Democrat - 286 votes

Martin, Keith (I) - Labour Party - 869 votes

Morris, Paul - Conservative Party - 673 votes

Walker, Frances - Conservative Party - 645 votes

Moss Side (2 seats)

2 X Con HOLD

Baker, Charles - Labour Party - 296 votes

Green, Mary (I) - Conservative Party - 537 votes

Green, Michael (I) - Conservative Party - 554 votes

Jackson, Lucienne - Labour Party - 333 votes

Thomson, Simon - Liberal Democrat - 255 votes

Valentine, Paul - Liberal Democrat - 208 votes

Wright, Joan - UK Independence Party - 163 votes

New Longton and Hutton East (2 seats)

2 X Con HOLD

Cassell, Martin - Liberal Democrat - 215 votes

Giblin, Joe - Labour Party - 375 votes

Smith, Margaret (I/GL/C) - Conservative Party - 972 votes

Smith, Phil (I/C) - Conservative Party - 933 votes

Young, Mary - Liberal Democrat - 162 votes

St. Ambrose (2 seats)

2 X Lab HOLD

Aspinall, Peter - Conservative Party - 232 votes

Casey, Simon - Conservative Party - 187 votes

Jones, Kenneth (I) - Labour Party - 596 votes

Jones, Susan (I) - Labour Party - 649 votes

Pattison, James - Liberal Democrat - 180 votes

Samlesbury and Walton (2 seats)

2 X Con HOLD

Darlington, Michael - Labour Party - 319 votes

Mullineaux, Peter (I) - Conservative Party - 588 votes

Yates, Barrie (I) - Conservative Party - 657 votes

Seven Stars (2 seats)

2 X Lab HOLD

Bell, Jane (I) - Labour Party - 573 votes

Booth, Steve - Conservative Party - 374 votes

Donoghue, Malcolm (I) - Labour Party - 484 votes

Thurlbourn, Stephen - Conservative Party - 319 votes

Walton-le-Dale East (2 seats)

1 X Lab GAIN, 1 X Con HOLD

Chisholm, Carol (I) - Conservative Party - 570 votes

Lomax, Christopher - Labour Party - 550 votes

Watson, Gareth - Conservative Party - 537 votes

Williams, Haydn - Labour Party - 507 votes

Walton-le-Dale West (2 seats)

2 X Con HOLD

Bennett, Steve - Labour Party - 389 votes

Bretherton, Damian - Conservative Party - 613 votes

Campbell, Matthew - Conservative Party - 493 votes

Nelson, Mike (I) - Independent - 342 votes

Watson, Alex - Labour Party - 363 votes