LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: South Ribble results live

Counting of the votes in South Ribble is due to begin at 12.30pm - results from individual wards will appear here as soon as they come in.

The overall outcome of the election should be known by 5.30pm. However, following the sad death last week of Graham Walton, the Conservative candidate for Farington West, the vote for both of the seats in that ward has been postponed until 20th June. If the results declared today are close, the poll in Farington West next month could prove decisive.

The authority is currently Conservative-controlled, with the party having had an outright majority at every local election in the borough since 2007.

PRE-ELECTION COMPOSITION OF COUNCIL

Conservative - 27

Labour - 16

Liberal Democrats - 3

Independents - 2

Vacant seats - 2

2019 RESULTS

Ward-by-ward results will appear below as they come in.

(I) - denotes incumbent

(C) - denotes cabinet member

(GL) - denotes group leader

Bamber Bridge East (2 seats)

Forshaw, Marie - UK Independence Party - votes

Higgins, Mick (I) - Labour Party - votes

Karmanski, Ashley - Conservative Party - votes

Melia, Christine - Labour Party - votes

Watson, Paul - Conservative Party - votes

Bamber Bridge West (2 seats)

Baxendale, Sheila - Conservative Party - votes

Foster, Paul (I/GL) - Labour Party - votes

Moon, Paul - Conservative Party - votes

Tomlinson, Caleb (I) - Labour Party Candidate - votes

Broad Oak (2 seats)

Hancock, Harold (I) - Liberal Democrat - votes

Osborne, Manson - Labour Party - votes

Turner, Ange - Liberal Democrat - votes

Woollard, Alistair - Conservative Party - votes

Woollard, Linda (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Broadfield (2 seats)

Hamman, Jan - Conservative Party - votes

Hamman, Phil - Conservative Party - votes

Titherington, Mick (I) - Labour and Co-operative Party - votes

Tomlinson, Matthew (I) - Labour and Co-operative Party - votes

Buckshaw and Worden (2 seats)

Moon, Caroline (I/C) - Conservative Party - votes

Ogilvie, Alan (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Wynn, Dave - Labour Party - votes

Wynn, Ruth - Labour Party - votes

Charnock (2 seats)

Ashcroft, George - Conservative Party - votes

Burrows, Joan - Conservative Party - votes

Crewe, Helen - Liberal Democrat - votes

Watkinson, Ian (I) - Labour Party - votes

Wooldridge, Carol - Labour Party - votes

Coupe Green and Gregson Lane (2 seats)

Burton, Richard - Labour Party - votes

Gleeson, James - Labour Party - votes

Marsh, Jim (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Richardson, Alastair - UK Independence Party - votes

Whitaker, Sarah - Conservative Party - votes

Earnshaw Bridge (2 seats)

Ashton, Andrew - Conservative Party - votes

Evans, Bill (I) - Labour Party - votes

Sharples, Colin - Labour Party - votes

Snape, Susan (I/C) - Conservative Party - votes

Stunell, Carol - Liberal Democrat - votes

Thomas, Alastair - Liberal Democrat - votes

Farington East (2 seats)

Alty, Jacky - Labour Party - votes

Hesketh-Holt, Katherine - Liberal Democrat - votes

Howarth, Alexander - Liberal Democrat - votes

Moore, David - Conservative Party - votes

Unsworth, Kath - Labour Party - votes

Wharton, Paul (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Farington West (2 seats)

The vote in this ward has been postponed until 20th June after one of the candidates and an incumbent councillor, Graham Walton, passed away last week.

Hoole (2 seats)

Crewe, Geoffrey - Liberal Democrat - votes

Rainsbury, John (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Suthers, David (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Webster, Mike - Labour Party - votes

Young, Timothy - Liberal Democrat - votes

Howick and Priory (3 seats)

Bennett, David - Labour Party - votes

Bird, David (I) - Independent - votes

Blow, Renee (I) - Liberal Democrat - votes

Buttery, Julie - Conservative Party - votes

Carruthers, John - UK Independence Party - votes

Heaton, Mary - Conservative Party - votes

Howarth, David (I/GL) - Liberal Democrat - votes

Noblet, Rebecca - Conservative Party - votes

Shaw, David - Liberal Democrat - votes

Leyland Central (2 seats)

Booth, John - Liberal Democrat - votes

Booth, Tracie - Liberal Democrat - votes

Bylinski Gelder, Aniela - Labour Party - votes

Forrest, Derek (I) - Labour Party - votes

Green, Tony - Conservative Party - votes

Newsome, Robert - Conservative Party - votes

Longton and Hutton West (3 seats)

Carter, Simon - Liberal Democrat - votes

Clark, Colin (I/C) - Conservative Party - votes

Coulton, Colin (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Hesketh, Jon (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Key, Geoff - Labour Party - votes

Maloney, Christopher - Liberal Democrat - votes

Moore, David - Liberal Democrat - votes

Taylor, Pat - UK Independence Party - votes

Taylor, Walt - UK Independence Party - votes

Lostock Hall (3 seats)

Banks, Helen - Liberal Democrat - votes

Banks, James - Liberal Democrat - votes

Couperthwaite, Jeff - Conservative Party - votes

Graham, Des - Labour Party - votes

Hubberstey, Peter - Liberal Democrat - votes

Hughes, Cliff (I/C) - Conservative Party - votes

Mort, Jacqui (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Rochester, Ann - Labour Party - votes

Trafford, Matthew - Labour Party - votes

Middleforth (3 seats)

Adams, William - Labour Party - votes

Dunbar, Anita - Conservative Party - votes

Flannery, James - Labour Party - votes

Hancock, Marion - Liberal Democrat - votes

Martin, Keith (I) - Labour Party - votes

Morris, Paul - Conservative Party - votes

Walker, Frances - Conservative Party - votes

Moss Side (2 seats)

Baker, Charles - Labour Party - votes

Green, Mary (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Green, Michael (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Jackson, Lucienne - Labour Party - votes

Thomson, Simon - Liberal Democrat - votes

Valentine, Paul - Liberal Democrat - votes

Wright, Joan - UK Independence Party - votes

New Longton and Hutton East (2 seats)

Cassell, Martin - Liberal Democrat - votes

Giblin, Joe - Labour Party - votes

Smith, Margaret (I/GL/C) - Conservative Party - votes

Smith, Phil (I/C) - Conservative Party - votes

Young, Mary - Liberal Democrat - votes

St. Ambrose (2 seats)

Aspinall, Peter - Conservative Party - votes

Casey, Simon - Conservative Party - votes

Jones, Kenneth (I) - Labour Party - votes

Jones, Susan (I) - Labour Party - votes

Pattison, James - Liberal Democrat - votes

Samlesbury and Walton (2 seats)

Darlington, Michael - Labour Party - votes

Mullineaux, Peter (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Yates, Barrie (I) - Conservative Party - votes

Seven Stars (2 seats)

Bell, Jane (I) - Labour Party - votes

Booth, Steve - Conservative Party - votes

Donoghue, Malcolm (I) - Labour Party - votes

Thurlbourn, Stephen - Conservative Party - votes

Walton-le-Dale East (2 seats)

Chisholm, Carol (I) - Conservative Party

Lomax, Christopher - Labour Party

Watson, Gareth - Conservative Party

Williams, Haydn - Labour Party

Walton-le-Dale (2 seats)

Bennett, Steve - Labour Party

Bretherton, Damian - Conservative Party

Campbell, Matthew - Conservative Party

Nelson, Mike (I) - Independent

Watson, Alex - Labour Party