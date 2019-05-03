LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: South Ribble results live

Counting of the votes in South Ribble is due to begin at 12.30pm - results from individual wards will appear here as soon as they come in.
The overall outcome of the election should be known by 5.30pm. However, following the sad death last week of Graham Walton, the Conservative candidate for Farington West, the vote for both of the seats in that ward has been postponed until 20th June. If the results declared today are close, the poll in Farington West next month could prove decisive.
The authority is currently Conservative-controlled, with the party having had an outright majority at every local election in the borough since 2007.
PRE-ELECTION COMPOSITION OF COUNCIL
Conservative - 27
Labour - 16
Liberal Democrats - 3
Independents - 2
Vacant seats - 2
2019 RESULTS
Ward-by-ward results will appear below as they come in.
(I) - denotes incumbent
(C) - denotes cabinet member
(GL) - denotes group leader
Bamber Bridge East (2 seats)
Forshaw, Marie - UK Independence Party - votes
Higgins, Mick (I) - Labour Party - votes
Karmanski, Ashley - Conservative Party - votes
Melia, Christine - Labour Party - votes
Watson, Paul - Conservative Party - votes
Bamber Bridge West (2 seats)
Baxendale, Sheila - Conservative Party - votes
Foster, Paul (I/GL) - Labour Party - votes
Moon, Paul - Conservative Party - votes
Tomlinson, Caleb (I) - Labour Party Candidate - votes
Broad Oak (2 seats)
Hancock, Harold (I) - Liberal Democrat - votes
Osborne, Manson - Labour Party - votes
Turner, Ange - Liberal Democrat - votes
Woollard, Alistair - Conservative Party - votes
Woollard, Linda (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Broadfield (2 seats)
Hamman, Jan - Conservative Party - votes
Hamman, Phil - Conservative Party - votes
Titherington, Mick (I) - Labour and Co-operative Party - votes
Tomlinson, Matthew (I) - Labour and Co-operative Party - votes
Buckshaw and Worden (2 seats)
Moon, Caroline (I/C) - Conservative Party - votes
Ogilvie, Alan (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Wynn, Dave - Labour Party - votes
Wynn, Ruth - Labour Party - votes
Charnock (2 seats)
Ashcroft, George - Conservative Party - votes
Burrows, Joan - Conservative Party - votes
Crewe, Helen - Liberal Democrat - votes
Watkinson, Ian (I) - Labour Party - votes
Wooldridge, Carol - Labour Party - votes
Coupe Green and Gregson Lane (2 seats)
Burton, Richard - Labour Party - votes
Gleeson, James - Labour Party - votes
Marsh, Jim (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Richardson, Alastair - UK Independence Party - votes
Whitaker, Sarah - Conservative Party - votes
Earnshaw Bridge (2 seats)
Ashton, Andrew - Conservative Party - votes
Evans, Bill (I) - Labour Party - votes
Sharples, Colin - Labour Party - votes
Snape, Susan (I/C) - Conservative Party - votes
Stunell, Carol - Liberal Democrat - votes
Thomas, Alastair - Liberal Democrat - votes
Farington East (2 seats)
Alty, Jacky - Labour Party - votes
Hesketh-Holt, Katherine - Liberal Democrat - votes
Howarth, Alexander - Liberal Democrat - votes
Moore, David - Conservative Party - votes
Unsworth, Kath - Labour Party - votes
Wharton, Paul (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Farington West (2 seats)
The vote in this ward has been postponed until 20th June after one of the candidates and an incumbent councillor, Graham Walton, passed away last week.
Hoole (2 seats)
Crewe, Geoffrey - Liberal Democrat - votes
Rainsbury, John (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Suthers, David (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Webster, Mike - Labour Party - votes
Young, Timothy - Liberal Democrat - votes
Howick and Priory (3 seats)
Bennett, David - Labour Party - votes
Bird, David (I) - Independent - votes
Blow, Renee (I) - Liberal Democrat - votes
Buttery, Julie - Conservative Party - votes
Carruthers, John - UK Independence Party - votes
Heaton, Mary - Conservative Party - votes
Howarth, David (I/GL) - Liberal Democrat - votes
Noblet, Rebecca - Conservative Party - votes
Shaw, David - Liberal Democrat - votes
Leyland Central (2 seats)
Booth, John - Liberal Democrat - votes
Booth, Tracie - Liberal Democrat - votes
Bylinski Gelder, Aniela - Labour Party - votes
Forrest, Derek (I) - Labour Party - votes
Green, Tony - Conservative Party - votes
Newsome, Robert - Conservative Party - votes
Longton and Hutton West (3 seats)
Carter, Simon - Liberal Democrat - votes
Clark, Colin (I/C) - Conservative Party - votes
Coulton, Colin (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Hesketh, Jon (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Key, Geoff - Labour Party - votes
Maloney, Christopher - Liberal Democrat - votes
Moore, David - Liberal Democrat - votes
Taylor, Pat - UK Independence Party - votes
Taylor, Walt - UK Independence Party - votes
Lostock Hall (3 seats)
Banks, Helen - Liberal Democrat - votes
Banks, James - Liberal Democrat - votes
Couperthwaite, Jeff - Conservative Party - votes
Graham, Des - Labour Party - votes
Hubberstey, Peter - Liberal Democrat - votes
Hughes, Cliff (I/C) - Conservative Party - votes
Mort, Jacqui (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Rochester, Ann - Labour Party - votes
Trafford, Matthew - Labour Party - votes
Middleforth (3 seats)
Adams, William - Labour Party - votes
Dunbar, Anita - Conservative Party - votes
Flannery, James - Labour Party - votes
Hancock, Marion - Liberal Democrat - votes
Martin, Keith (I) - Labour Party - votes
Morris, Paul - Conservative Party - votes
Walker, Frances - Conservative Party - votes
Moss Side (2 seats)
Baker, Charles - Labour Party - votes
Green, Mary (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Green, Michael (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Jackson, Lucienne - Labour Party - votes
Thomson, Simon - Liberal Democrat - votes
Valentine, Paul - Liberal Democrat - votes
Wright, Joan - UK Independence Party - votes
New Longton and Hutton East (2 seats)
Cassell, Martin - Liberal Democrat - votes
Giblin, Joe - Labour Party - votes
Smith, Margaret (I/GL/C) - Conservative Party - votes
Smith, Phil (I/C) - Conservative Party - votes
Young, Mary - Liberal Democrat - votes
St. Ambrose (2 seats)
Aspinall, Peter - Conservative Party - votes
Casey, Simon - Conservative Party - votes
Jones, Kenneth (I) - Labour Party - votes
Jones, Susan (I) - Labour Party - votes
Pattison, James - Liberal Democrat - votes
Samlesbury and Walton (2 seats)
Darlington, Michael - Labour Party - votes
Mullineaux, Peter (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Yates, Barrie (I) - Conservative Party - votes
Seven Stars (2 seats)
Bell, Jane (I) - Labour Party - votes
Booth, Steve - Conservative Party - votes
Donoghue, Malcolm (I) - Labour Party - votes
Thurlbourn, Stephen - Conservative Party - votes
Walton-le-Dale East (2 seats)
Chisholm, Carol (I) - Conservative Party
Lomax, Christopher - Labour Party
Watson, Gareth - Conservative Party
Williams, Haydn - Labour Party
Walton-le-Dale (2 seats)
Bennett, Steve - Labour Party
Bretherton, Damian - Conservative Party
Campbell, Matthew - Conservative Party
Nelson, Mike (I) - Independent
Watson, Alex - Labour Party