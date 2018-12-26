New Leyland nightclub club Indigo 'on trial' in wait for licence

A new nightclub has been left in licensing limbo over the festive season thanks to council red tape.

Indigo, which only opened 11 days ago in Leyland, is having to survive the busy Christmas and New Year period on temporary paperwork because councillors adjourned a licence hearing until late January.

“We are running on temporary event notices,” said owner Daniel Hindle.

“But it’s no real problem – at least we’ve been able to open for the busiest time of the year.”

South Ribble Council’s licensing panel should have met last Wednesday to consider whether to grant a premises licence to the business which has replaced the Knights of St Columba Club in Fleetwood Street.

But the meeting was called off because councillors had not been given enough notice to attend.

The panel will now sit on January 23.

To open for the festive season Indigo has had to apply for a limited number of temporary event notices to cover nights like Mad Friday, Christmas Eve, tonight and New Year’s Eve.

The club is only opening until midnight and has been working to address the concerns of residents.

“The neighbours seem to be onside now because we have reined in the opening hours and put certain things in place,” said Mr Hindle.

“We are just hoping the meeting on January 23 grants us the licence.

“Right now we are sort of on trial to see if things go well.”