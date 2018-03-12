'No debate' over decision to pedestrianise Leyland high street

A major Leyland road is set to be pedestrianised despite councillors’ concerns over an apparent lack of consultation.

On Thursday last week, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet made the decision to close Chapel Brow to traffic as part of its cycling safety programme.

Coun Ken Jones.

But South Ribble Coun Ken Jones, inset, said that there has been no public consultation on the matter

Coun Jones said: “There has been no consultation with anyone about this change. There’s a lot of business on there and also two streets off there, Orchard Street and Fleetwood Street, so what will happen to these residents if you close the road to cars?”

Owner of Sandra Roberts Hair Salon in Chapel Brow, Sandra Hindley, voiced her concerns, saying: “Chapel Brow businesses rely on free parking for customers; no cars would kill the street.”

As well as pedestrianising Chapel Brow, a new toucan crossing will be installed in Golden Hill Way to allow cyclists and pedestrians to cross safely.

At the cabinet meeting, County Coun Michael Green raised the issue saying: “I think further work needs to be done on that because there are a number of businesses on that road and effectively would suffer a loss in trade if we did move to pedestrianise it without looking at other solutions.”

County Coun Keith Iddon resounded, saying that he knows the area well and will work with it and “make sure that everybody is happy with it”.