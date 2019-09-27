Rainbow Flag raised over South Ribble Civic Centre

The Rainbow Flag is flying above South Ribble Civic Centre.

To coincide with Preston Pride, which takes place this weekend (Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September), the council raised the flag at 10am on Friday morning.

Among the dignitaries who attended the flag-raising ceremony were Coun Harry Hancock, Mayor of South Ribble; Coun David Borrow, Mayor of Preston; and Leah Emerson from Lancashire LGBT.

South Ribble Borough Council said it was delighted that the Mayor of Preston could attend. Not only was he the MP for South Ribble between 1997 and 2010; he was also the first ever MP to enter into a civil partnership when he married his partner John in 2006. Coun Borrow has been openly gay since 1998 and in coming out, prompted other MPs to do the same.

Coun Jacky Alty, Equalities Champion at South Ribble Borough Council, said: “I am thrilled that we have decided to fly the Rainbow Flag this year – a precedent which I hope continues for decades to come.

“I am so glad that we were joined by the Mayor of Preston – someone who, for decades now, has been proud of his sexuality and identity and has never been afraid to show it.

“For us in South Ribble, the courage he showed at a time when civil partnerships hadn’t even come in yet is a great inspiration.

“I am proud of what the council is doing to honour and respect diversity and equality, and I will continue to be a strong advocate and passionate voice in South Ribble for these causes.”

Coun Aniela Bylinksi Gelder, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement, Social Justice and Wealth Building, said: “I am delighted that we are flying the Rainbow Flag and I will be encouraging my local residents, family and friends to attend the fabulous activities taking place in Preston at the weekend.”