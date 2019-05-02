South Ribble Borough Council may have sparked a new viral trend on Twitter

The Council hopes the hashtag will get a lot of attention.

First there was #Dogsatpollingstations - the viral Twitter trend where people showed off their pets as they set off to vote.

One voter used an unconventional method to get to the polling station.

Now South Ribble Borough Council have created #Diggersatpollingstations.

The council posted a photo of the digger from their Twitter account, alongside the caption: "It doesn't matter how you get to your polling station, just be there before 10pm tonight to cast your vote!"

While it is very unlikely to become the next big thing on social media, polling stations will hope that #Diggersatpollingstations helps achieve a high turnout for today's local elections.