South Ribble Borough Council takes action to tackle dangerous air pollution

South Ribble Borough Council is set to approve the purchase of a new eco-friendly low-emission Mayoral vehicle.

It comes following the new administration’s pledge to reduce damaging air pollution and improve air quality across the borough.

The decision is set for Cabinet on Wednesday, June 19, and is one of the first key areas the new Labour-led administration is looking to implement as part of the new Air Quality Action

Plan.

Coun Susan Jones, Cabinet Member for Environment said, “This is such welcome news and we are delighted to support a new, ultra-low emission Civic Vehicle.

“Our pledge is to reduce levels of dangerous pollution in the air in South Ribble and the council need to be at the forefront of this, setting an example."

The council currently utilises a Rover 75 as the civic car which was first registered in March 2005 and is now more than 14 years old.

In line with the Air Quality Action Plan, consideration has been given to an electric or petrol hybrid saloon car as a replacement.

Recommendations are for Cabinet to approve the purchase in principal for officers to then investigate the most appropriate ultra-low-emission vehicle along with finance options.

It has been calculated that the provision of a new eco-friendly vehicle is set to make around £5,500 in savings over its seven-year term of use.

The council also aims to improve the electric vehicle infrastructure across the borough, with vehicle charging points now available at the

Civic Centre and Moss Side Depot. The points at the Civic Centre are also available for wider public use.

Another key air quality action set to be approved at Wednesday’s meeting will see electrical vehicle charging points at key areas in the borough for use by local taxi drivers – an initiative

made available by the council’s successful bid for grant funding.

Work is underway to identify possible locations for taxi charging points.