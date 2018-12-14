South Ribble councillor furious after youths reportedly damage Bamber Bridge's 20 foot Christmas tree

A South Ribble councillor is furious after a town’s 20 foot Christmas tree was targeted by vandals – and now wants to make it known to parents of the children he thinks are behind it.

The festive tree outside The Food Warehouse in Station Road, Bamber Bridge, was targeted on Wednesday evening.

The tree has been damaged by vandals, with the power box to the lights accessed and the tree dragged downwards (Photos: Neil Cross)

Coun Mike Nelson, who represents Walton-le-Dale West, said that youths had been “climbing up it and broke the damned thing”.

Coun Nelson is chairman of the My Neighbourhood Area Forum – Eastern committee, the team which sanctioned the £800 spent on the tree.

He added: “I just wanted to brighten up the area and then this happens. It’s just soul destroying after putting all this effort in.”

Stewards will be on site on Saturday afternoon to make it as safe as possible for the walking nativity coming through town from St Aidain’s Church, finishing across the road from the tree outside the Morrisons supermarket.

South Ribble Council workmen onsite to repair the tree

“I just want the parents of these kids [behind this] to see what they are doing,” Coun Nelson added.

South Ribble Council have reportedly ‘done their best’ to repair it but Coun Nelson says worries main over the tree’s structural integrity, with its trunk “splintered”.

The suspects also gained access to the tree light’s power point, with the council on site yesterday to carry out repairs.

Enquiries are underway to gain CCTV in the area to pinpoint those behind the incident.

Stewards will be on site this afternoon to make it as safe as possible for the walking nativity coming to town from St Aidans Church, finishing across the road outside Morrisons supermarket

South Ribble Council did not comment on the matter when contacted by the Post.